Honeygrow adds spring dishes, announces stir-fry giveaway

Honeygrow restaurant is introducing two new dishes to coincide with the coming season, and highlight spring ingredients including carrots, asparagus and peas.

The five-year-old chain, which specializes in salads, stir-fry dishes, and cold-pressed juices, is now open in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood at 105 S. Highland Ave.

we're loving this whole #NationalNoodleMonth thing... grab our #RoastedGarlic stir-fry to celebrate — it'll only be around for one more week... our fresh, green spring menu debuts Monday, March 12th! ( : IGer eringrady) pic.twitter.com/IiKoWinX45 — honeygrow (@honeygrow) March 5, 2018

Beginning March 12, Honeygrow will add two spring seasonal dishes, Shiso Basil Pesto Stir-Fry and a Hakusai Salad, to the menu, according to a news release.

The stir-fry features freshly made egg white noodles, roasted shrimp, asparagus, green beans, peas, scallions, and shiso basil pesto.

The salad, which is vegan and gluten-free, consists of organic baby arugula, napa cabbage, asparagus, edamame, carrots, honeydew, hot and sour pickles and cashews, tossed with a mustard-miso dressing.

The new menu marks Honeygrow's partnership with shrimp purveyor Sea to Table , the release adds.

And in recognition of March as "National Noodle Month," Honeygrow will give one Pittsburgh area winner a month's supply of stir-fry.

Interested? Follow Honeygrow on Instagram @honeygrow, tag three friends you'd like to share noodles with and include Pittsburgh in the comment.

A winner will be chosen on March 16.

