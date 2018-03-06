Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Honeygrow adds spring dishes, announces stir-fry giveaway

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Honeygrow restaurant in East Liberty
Honeygrow restaurant in East Liberty
Shiso basil pesto stir-fry is a spring menu addition, beginning March 12, to the Honeygrow menu. A new Honeygrow site opened in East Liberty in September.
Shiso basil pesto stir-fry is a spring menu addition, beginning March 12, to the Honeygrow menu.
This colorful Hakusai salad is an addition to the Honeygrow spring menu, launching on March 12.
This colorful Hakusai salad is an addition to the Honeygrow spring menu, launching on March 12.

Honeygrow restaurant is introducing two new dishes to coincide with the coming season, and highlight spring ingredients including carrots, asparagus and peas.

The five-year-old chain, which specializes in salads, stir-fry dishes, and cold-pressed juices, is now open in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood at 105 S. Highland Ave.

Beginning March 12, Honeygrow will add two spring seasonal dishes, Shiso Basil Pesto Stir-Fry and a Hakusai Salad, to the menu, according to a news release.

The stir-fry features freshly made egg white noodles, roasted shrimp, asparagus, green beans, peas, scallions, and shiso basil pesto.

The salad, which is vegan and gluten-free, consists of organic baby arugula, napa cabbage, asparagus, edamame, carrots, honeydew, hot and sour pickles and cashews, tossed with a mustard-miso dressing.

The new menu marks Honeygrow's partnership with shrimp purveyor Sea to Table , the release adds.

And in recognition of March as "National Noodle Month," Honeygrow will give one Pittsburgh area winner a month's supply of stir-fry.

Interested? Follow Honeygrow on Instagram @honeygrow, tag three friends you'd like to share noodles with and include Pittsburgh in the comment.

A winner will be chosen on March 16.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

