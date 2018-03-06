Honeygrow adds spring dishes, announces stir-fry giveaway
Honeygrow restaurant is introducing two new dishes to coincide with the coming season, and highlight spring ingredients including carrots, asparagus and peas.
The five-year-old chain, which specializes in salads, stir-fry dishes, and cold-pressed juices, is now open in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood at 105 S. Highland Ave.
we're loving this whole #NationalNoodleMonth thing... grab our #RoastedGarlic stir-fry to celebrate — it'll only be around for one more week... our fresh, green spring menu debuts Monday, March 12th! ( : IGer eringrady) pic.twitter.com/IiKoWinX45— honeygrow (@honeygrow) March 5, 2018
Beginning March 12, Honeygrow will add two spring seasonal dishes, Shiso Basil Pesto Stir-Fry and a Hakusai Salad, to the menu, according to a news release.
The stir-fry features freshly made egg white noodles, roasted shrimp, asparagus, green beans, peas, scallions, and shiso basil pesto.
The salad, which is vegan and gluten-free, consists of organic baby arugula, napa cabbage, asparagus, edamame, carrots, honeydew, hot and sour pickles and cashews, tossed with a mustard-miso dressing.
The new menu marks Honeygrow's partnership with shrimp purveyor Sea to Table , the release adds.
And in recognition of March as "National Noodle Month," Honeygrow will give one Pittsburgh area winner a month's supply of stir-fry.
Interested? Follow Honeygrow on Instagram @honeygrow, tag three friends you'd like to share noodles with and include Pittsburgh in the comment.
A winner will be chosen on March 16.
