Food & Drink

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust crafting 'cultured cocktails'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
pexels.com
Cocktails and mocktails will be shaken and stirred April 28, as the Pittsburgh Cultural Trusts celebrates the city's 'cocktail renaissance' with an April 28 event at the Benedum Center.
Sarah Sudar
Or, The Whale will be among the city restaurants offering food pairings for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's 'Cultured Cocktails' event on April 28.

Updated 12 hours ago

As a celebration of the city's “cocktail renaissance,” the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will hold an inaugural “Cultured Cocktails” event on April 28 at the Benedum Center.

Mixologist Christopher Cardone will join local bartenders to mix, shake and stir signature cocktails and mocktails.

Samples will be paired with food selections prepared by Pittsburgh restaurants, including Yuzu Kitchen, Il Pizzaiolo, Pirata, Lidia's Pittsburgh, The Warren, Bakersfield, Eddie Merlot's, The Commoner, Or the Whale, Talia, Braddock's Pittsburgh Brasserie, and Acacia, according to a news release.

Each restaurant will choose upcoming shows, from “Cinderella” to “Rent” to “Hamilton” as its inspirational theme.

DJ Selecta will set the musical mood for the soiree.

Additional entertainment includes a pop-up photo booth hosted by Miss Thea Trix and friends, and curation of cocktail-inspired fashions, hair and make-up from Richard Parsakian and Izzazu Salon Spa and Serrata.

Connoisseurs, social sippers and teetotalers all can enjoy the evening, with several options available.

General admission tickets (7:30 to 10 p.m.) are $45 each, and include admission, food and drink offerings.

VIP admission (7 to 10 p.m.) is $95 ($85 (for Trust members) and includes early-access to all of the above, plus a vermouth and sherry bar, exclusive live performances and decadent desserts.

Those serving as designated drivers may purchase a ticket for $25 and enjoy food samplings and live entertainment.

Event sponsors are UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.

Details: 412-456-666 or trustarts.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

