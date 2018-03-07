Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens offers tasty, sustainable 'waste not' dinner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Remember your mother telling you to clean your plate and/or to not waste food?

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens has a similar message, but it's accompanied with some delicious education.

According to a news release, the March 23 "Waste Not Dinner" is inspired by previously proven popular events held on both coasts, and Food Network shows demonstrating how to get the most out of foods.

The Phipps event is billed as a "gourmet meal that takes a fresh look at foods too good to waste."

Get a fresh perspective on gourmet dining at Phipps' Waste Not Dinner — an up-and-coming movement in creative cuisine to Pittsburgh! https://t.co/DOYi8KmBdz — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) March 5, 2018

The four-course dinner will transform ingredients often overlooked or discarded — think beet tops, potato skins and olive jar juice — into innovative, flavorful dishes, the release states.

The menu includes a beet top salad, carrot-fennel risotto appetizer, entree of wild striped bass, seared airline chicken or black bean and quinoa cake (vegan), with bread pudding and orange aquafaba (chickpea juice) meringue for dessert.

It will be served in Phipps' Special Events Hall against the backdrop of the Tropical Forest Cuba exhibit.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, approximately one third of the food produced in the world is wasted annually. This results in the squandering of precious resources including water and land, as well as unnecessary greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to climate change.

Between courses, chefs from Green Restaurant Certified Cafe Phipps will hold live cooking demonstrations, offering tips and techniques for creative food transformations and sustainable kitchen practices.

Proceeds will support Phipps' environmental sustainability programs.

Cost is $58 per person and includes Phipps admission.

Reservations required.

Details: 412-651-5281.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.