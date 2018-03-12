Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Penn Brewery launches airport site, plans to open Downtown soon

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 12, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Penn Brewery has opened a location at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Penn Brewery along Vinial Street in Troy Hill is expanding to two locations, with one site already operating at Greater Pittsburgh International Airport.
Justin Merriman | Trib Total Media
Updated 16 hours ago

Long a craft beer staple of Pittsburgh's North Side, Penn Brewery is expanding to two additional locations.

A satellite location is currently in the "soft opening" stage at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport, with a grand opening looming, says brewery marketing director Linda Nyman.

Travelers looking for some nourishment and/or to take the edge off before or after flying can visit the brewery's site in Concourse A, where food and drink will be available daily 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Still being worked out is an opening for the brewery's expansion Downtown, in the First Avenue Lofts apartment building. Construction on the new apartment building is continuing.

"We hope (to open) by the end of spring. The timetable will be determined by the timetable on construction," Nyman says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

