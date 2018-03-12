Penn Brewery launches airport site, plans to open Downtown soon
Long a craft beer staple of Pittsburgh's North Side, Penn Brewery is expanding to two additional locations.
A satellite location is currently in the "soft opening" stage at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport, with a grand opening looming, says brewery marketing director Linda Nyman.
Travelers looking for some nourishment and/or to take the edge off before or after flying can visit the brewery's site in Concourse A, where food and drink will be available daily 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Our sign is now illuminated Stop by our new airport location located in concourse A between gates 6 and 8! pic.twitter.com/9JqwFzcEfy— Penn Brewery (@PennBrewery) February 28, 2018
Still being worked out is an opening for the brewery's expansion Downtown, in the First Avenue Lofts apartment building. Construction on the new apartment building is continuing.
"We hope (to open) by the end of spring. The timetable will be determined by the timetable on construction," Nyman says.
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.