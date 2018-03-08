Morcilla restaurant in Lawrenceville to reopen in April

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Morcilla is back.

The popular Lawrenceville eatery will reopen April 4, after flooding forced its temporary closure.

The restaurant , owned by chef Justin Severino, made the announcement on its website and Facebook page.

The second floor above the restaurant flooded in early January, which severely damaged Morcilla's dining room.

In an interview with Pittsburgh Magazine , Severino said the opening will bring changes to the Spanish-style restaurant.

“We tried to take this closure as an opportunity to let us explore how things can evolve and grow and what we'd like it to be for us,” Severino told Pittsburgh Magazine.

The changes include sound-proofing improvements as well as new menu items such as dry-aged steaks and chicken paella, the magazine reported.

The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Sunday.