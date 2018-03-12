Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Pittsburgh's Sinful Sweets gives us raw cookie dough with no guilt

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 12, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Sugar Cookie Dough from Sinful Sweets
sinfulsweetspgh.com
Sugar Cookie Dough from Sinful Sweets

Updated 15 hours ago

The raw cookie dough fad that started in New York City last year has made its way to Pittsburgh.

Sinful Sweets at 539 Liberty Ave. and 901 Penn Ave., both downtown, is offering two cookie dough varieties — Sugar Cookie (topped with colored sprinkles) and Peanut Butter — in $8 jars. The dough doesn't contain raw eggs, making it safe to consume, according to GoodFoodPittsburgh.com .

The shop also offers: cookies and cream, chocolate chip cookie dough, Butterfinger and M&M cookie dough in candy shells ($2 each); Cookie Dough Stuffed Oreos ($8 for four); and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles ($14.99 for eight).

You can go to the stores or order online at sinfulsweetspgh.com .

