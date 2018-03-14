Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Take me out to the — MLB FoodFest

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
A pulled pork pierogi hoagie, sold at PNC Park, will be available for national tasting during the Major League Baseball FoodFest April 21-22 in New York.
pittsburgh.pirates.mlb.com
According to Major League Baseball officials, toasted grasshoppers are a hit with Seattle Mariners fans.
mlb.com
Need a little something sweet while watching the game? These churro dogs, available at Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field, will be on the MLB FoodFest menu.
@Dbacks/Twitter
Major League Baseball fans who enjoy the food as much as the action on the field, but who don't often travel far afield for games and snacks, have another option.

Travel to one place, Bryant Park in New York City, on April 21-22, and sample one signature concession from all 30 teams in the league during the MLB FoodFest.

According to an MLB release, the inaugural event will feature some of the more inventive items ballparks across America offer their hungry sports fans.

PNC Park's pulled pork pierogi stacker will introduce unfamiliar taste buds to a couple of our favorite foods.

Like to try a New England Lobster Roll, but no plans to take in a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park?

Dreaming about a Crazy Crab Sandwich from San Francisco's AT&T Park, but not likely to attend a Giants game any time soon?

Wondering what a Churro Dog (a dessert item) from Arizona's Diamondback's Chase Field tastes like?

Brave enough to give toasted grasshoppers from the Seattle Mariners' Safeco Field concession a try?

The indoor event will offer all of the above, and more, with $25 tickets entitling visitors to a two-hour window to nosh to their heart's content.

Details: mlb.com/baseball-food-festival/about

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

