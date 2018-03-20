Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Breakfast is one of the three or four most important meals of the day

David Kelly | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 3:42 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Some will say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It's certainly in the top three or four. So here are a couple of my favorites that will help you kick off the day in style. Delicious and delightful, there is nothing as satisfying as blueberry muffins fresh from the oven. If you have a large group at your breakfast table, you can easily double this recipe.

Blueberry Muffins

(one dozen)

1 14 cups all-purpose flour

34 cup whole wheat flour

2 34 teaspoon baking powder

14 teaspoon baking soda

13 cup sugar

34 cup skim milk

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 egg white

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 14 teaspoon vanilla extract

18 teaspoon finely grated orange or lemon zest

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat 12 standard size muffin tin cups with non-stick spray. Sift both of the flours, baking powder and baking soda together into a large bowl. Then, stir in the sugar.

In a small bowl, beat together milk, egg white, honey, oil, vanilla and zest until well mixed. Gently stir the blueberries into the flour mixture. Add the milk mixture and stir just until the dry ingredients are moistened. Don't over mix.

Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups. Bake on the center rack for 13-16 minutes, or until the muffins spring back when lightly touched. Remove from the oven and let stand for five minutes before removing from the pan.

Then serve.

• • •

This fancy French toast recipe takes this dish to the next level. If you mix the eggs, milk and seasonings the night before and store in the fridge, it makes the morning preparation a snap.

Berry Baked French Toast “Pudding”

(serves six)

4 cups mixed fresh berries (blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries)

1 heaping cup of sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 large eggs, beaten lightly

12 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

10 slices French bread cut on the diagonal, 12 inch thick

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Rinse and pick over the berries, slicing strawberries in half.

Place the berries in a shallow two-quart casserole. Sprinkle them with the sugar and the cinnamon.

In a bowl, combine the milk, eggs and vanilla (unless you prepared it the night earlier). Add the bread slices and soak them, turning frequently, for 3 to 5 minutes.

When the slices are saturated, arrange them in a single layer over the berries. Sprinkle over top the remaining sugar.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until the bread is golden brown.

A berry sauce and a dollop of sour cream will top off your toast and make you feel like a million.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist who has been sharing cooking tips and recipes in Culinary Corner for 25 years.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me