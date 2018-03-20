Breakfast is one of the three or four most important meals of the day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some will say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It's certainly in the top three or four. So here are a couple of my favorites that will help you kick off the day in style. Delicious and delightful, there is nothing as satisfying as blueberry muffins fresh from the oven. If you have a large group at your breakfast table, you can easily double this recipe.

Blueberry Muffins

(one dozen)

1 1⁄ 4 cups all-purpose flour

3⁄ 4 cup whole wheat flour

2 3⁄ 4 teaspoon baking powder

1⁄ 4 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄ 3 cup sugar

3⁄ 4 cup skim milk

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 egg white

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 1⁄ 4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1⁄ 8 teaspoon finely grated orange or lemon zest

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat 12 standard size muffin tin cups with non-stick spray. Sift both of the flours, baking powder and baking soda together into a large bowl. Then, stir in the sugar.

In a small bowl, beat together milk, egg white, honey, oil, vanilla and zest until well mixed. Gently stir the blueberries into the flour mixture. Add the milk mixture and stir just until the dry ingredients are moistened. Don't over mix.

Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups. Bake on the center rack for 13-16 minutes, or until the muffins spring back when lightly touched. Remove from the oven and let stand for five minutes before removing from the pan.

Then serve.

• • •

This fancy French toast recipe takes this dish to the next level. If you mix the eggs, milk and seasonings the night before and store in the fridge, it makes the morning preparation a snap.

Berry Baked French Toast “Pudding”

(serves six)

4 cups mixed fresh berries (blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries)

1 heaping cup of sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 large eggs, beaten lightly

1⁄ 2 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

10 slices French bread cut on the diagonal, 1⁄ 2 inch thick

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Rinse and pick over the berries, slicing strawberries in half.

Place the berries in a shallow two-quart casserole. Sprinkle them with the sugar and the cinnamon.

In a bowl, combine the milk, eggs and vanilla (unless you prepared it the night earlier). Add the bread slices and soak them, turning frequently, for 3 to 5 minutes.

When the slices are saturated, arrange them in a single layer over the berries. Sprinkle over top the remaining sugar.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until the bread is golden brown.

A berry sauce and a dollop of sour cream will top off your toast and make you feel like a million.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist who has been sharing cooking tips and recipes in Culinary Corner for 25 years.