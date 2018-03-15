Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Ryan Reynolds meets gin, likes gin, buys into company

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Actor Ryan Reynolds has a new side hustle as co-owner of Aviation American Gin.
Actor Ryan Reynolds has a new side hustle as co-owner of Aviation American Gin.
This Aviation American Gin cocktail, The Last Word, is another entry in the St. Patrick Day libation menu.
This Aviation American Gin cocktail, The Last Word, is another entry in the St. Patrick Day libation menu.

In between acting gigs, Ryan Reynolds apparently enjoys a mixed drink or two with a gin base.

He recently became co-owner of Aviation American Gin .

According to PR Newswire, the star of such films as "Deadpool," "Green Lantern," and "The Proposal" pursued the investment after tasting Aviation Gin for the first time.

"Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way," he says in the news release.

The gin is crafted in small batches in Portland, Ore., according to a release.

And if your idea of celebrating St. Patrick's Day (or, this year, weekend) is with a green-tinted beer, Aviation American Gin suggests this lime-colored, gin-based cocktail.

The Last Word

3⁄4 ounce Aviation American Gin

3⁄4 ounce Green Chartreuse

3⁄4 ounce Luxardo Maraschino

3⁄4 ounce freshly pressed lime juice

In a pint glass, add spirits and mixers. Fill with ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

