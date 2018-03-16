Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Mocha master: South Korean barista decorates coffee cup foam with artwork

The Associated Press | Friday, March 16, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
A couple's Niagara Falls vacation photo is recreated atop a cup of cold java by Barista Lee Kang Bin at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. Lee, a South Korean barista, is charming customers at his coffee shop by drawing intricate artworks on the foamy cream toppings of their drinks.
Barista Lee Kang Bin applies the finishing touches to a recreation of a couple's Niagara Falls vacation photo, at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea.
Barista Lee Kang Bin poses is charming customers at his coffee shop by drawing intricate artworks on the foamy cream toppings of their drinks.
A portrait of Associated Press writer Ashley Thomas with her dog Sandra, is designed atop a cup of cold java by Barista Lee Kang Bin at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. The South Korean barista is charming customers at his coffee shop by drawing intricate artworks on the foamy cream toppings of their drinks.
Associated Press writer Ashley Thomas takes a selfie with her dog Sandra in New Berlin, Ill. The photo was used as inspiration by barista Lee Kang Bin, who has been charming customers at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea, by drawing intricate artworks on the foamy cream toppings of their drinks and featured a recreation of the photo atop a cup of cold java he served on March 1, 2018. in Seoul, South Korea.
SEOUL, South Korea — Would you like cream, sugar and an artwork with that?

A South Korean barista is charming customers at his coffee shop by drawing intricate artworks on the foamy cream toppings of their drinks.

Lee Kang Bin uses food colorings and small brushes, spoons and tools that look like mini ice picks to draw people, animals, Disney characters and landscapes in cups of coffee.

Lee also has recreated famous paintings such as the 1893 Edvard Munch masterpiece “The Scream.” This month the mocha master reproduced a couple's Niagara Falls vacation photo atop a cup of cold java.

Lee creates the decaf designs at the C.Through coffee shop in Seoul and calls them Creamart. He says the delicate process takes him about an hour per cup.

Customers have to order the special cups in advance.

