Sonic introduces a dilly of a drink

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sonic is well-known for its Slushes, those crushed ice and fruit flavor concoctions popular to wash down those burgers and dogs.

Come June, the drive-in restaurant chain is going to add a new wrinkle to its beverage menu.

And patrons may find themselves puckering up a bit after sampling the new Pickle Juice Slush.

This mom's ready.

Pickle Juice Slushes Are Coming to Sonic and I Am READY https://t.co/8VFIhS3eST — Mommyish.com (@mommyishdotcom) March 19, 2018

This tweeter, not so much.

No no nope.And I actually like pickles. But this gets a big old NAH from me.Sonic Will Roll Out Pickle Juice Slushes This Summer https://t.co/BCTnBxjqrf — Rana (@starfishncoffee) March 17, 2018

The neon green drink with a splash of pickle syrup might fall more on the savory than sweet side.

"Quite simply, pickle juice is fun," says Scott Uehlein, Sonic vice president of product innovation and development, in a release.

"Nothing says summer like a Sonic slush and only Sonic can bring a completely on trend beverage flavor into 3,500 restaurants. The Pickle Juice Slush launches nationwide in June for a limited time only," he says.

Sweet or sour or somewhere in between, for those with a taste for brine, or who possess an adventurous palate, this new slush will be a big dill.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.