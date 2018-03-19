Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Sonic introduces a dilly of a drink

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 19, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
In what may be an acquired taste, pickle juice Slushes will be on the menu at Sonic restaurants this summer.
Courtesy of Sonic
Sonic is well-known for its Slushes, those crushed ice and fruit flavor concoctions popular to wash down those burgers and dogs.

Come June, the drive-in restaurant chain is going to add a new wrinkle to its beverage menu.

And patrons may find themselves puckering up a bit after sampling the new Pickle Juice Slush.

This mom's ready.

This tweeter, not so much.

The neon green drink with a splash of pickle syrup might fall more on the savory than sweet side.

"Quite simply, pickle juice is fun," says Scott Uehlein, Sonic vice president of product innovation and development, in a release.

"Nothing says summer like a Sonic slush and only Sonic can bring a completely on trend beverage flavor into 3,500 restaurants. The Pickle Juice Slush launches nationwide in June for a limited time only," he says.

Sweet or sour or somewhere in between, for those with a taste for brine, or who possess an adventurous palate, this new slush will be a big dill.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

