Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

'Restaurant Impossible's' Chef Robert Irvine in town to tout his new Fit Crunch Protein Powders

Candy Williams | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Chef Robert Irvine
Submitted
Chef Robert Irvine
Fit Crunch Protein Powder by CHef Robert Irvine
Fit Crunch Protein Powder by CHef Robert Irvine

Updated 11 hours ago

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine is coming back to Pittsburgh — but he won't be “ambushing” a restaurant like he did when he ended the 13th season of his Food Network show, “Restaurant: Impossible,” by helping to rehab a North Versailles business, Broad Street Bistro.

His visit on March 24 at Robinson Market District will be an “ambush” of another kind — to celebrate the recent launch of his Fit Crunch Protein Powders, which join his line of Fit Crunch bars that are made locally at a production facility in Pleasant Hills. A limited number of shoppers will receive samples of his products during his appearance.

Irvine says he developed his protein powders with the same goal in mind as his protein bars — to help fitness enthusiasts and “regular folks on the go” to be able to make better food choices.

“Whenever you have cravings for the kinds of foods that can derail your health and fitness goals, you can always make a smarter choice,” Irvine says. “These protein powders are the first of their kind, featuring Mixology Technology, meaning two or more of the flavors — vanilla milkshake, coffee, strawberry, cinnamon twist and chocolate deluxe — can be combined to create your own, brand-new flavor.”

His protein powders aren't only for protein shakes, according to Irvine, who says, “the sky is the limit as you can infuse everything from pancakes, muffins, cookies and more with a shot of high-quality protein. You can be your own chef and explore new decadent flavor combinations while still getting the protein your body needs to build and maintain muscle.”

His Fit Crunch protein powders contain up to 25 grams of a blend of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate 80 percent and micellar casein, designed to provide an immediate and sustained release of amino acids, and they are non-GMO and gluten- and soy-free.

Chef Irvine's Fit Crunch Protein Bars are gluten-free, six-layer soft-baked bars, each containing 30 grams of protein, 6 grams of sugar and whey protein isolate. Available flavors are peanut butter, chocolate chip cookie dough, birthday cake, cookies & cream and caramel peanut.

Both products are available at Market District stores.

Besides his “Restaurant: Impossible” show, which ran for 13 seasons and 160 episodes on Food Network, Irvine also hosted “Dinner: Impossible” and “Worst Cooks in America.” He has written two cookbooks, “Mission: Cook!” and “Impossible to Easy,” as well as “Fit Fuel: A Chef's Guide to Eating Well and Living Your Best Life.”

His free digital magazine (RobertIrvineMagazine.com ) focuses on healthy recipes, fitness advice and motivation for success. He has won many honors, including the 2017 Spirit of Hope Award by the Office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense, for his work in support of veterans.

A former member of the British Royal Navy, he founded the Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 to help veterans and veteran causes in need of assistance.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me