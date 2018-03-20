'Restaurant Impossible's' Chef Robert Irvine in town to tout his new Fit Crunch Protein Powders

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine is coming back to Pittsburgh — but he won't be “ambushing” a restaurant like he did when he ended the 13th season of his Food Network show, “Restaurant: Impossible,” by helping to rehab a North Versailles business, Broad Street Bistro.

His visit on March 24 at Robinson Market District will be an “ambush” of another kind — to celebrate the recent launch of his Fit Crunch Protein Powders, which join his line of Fit Crunch bars that are made locally at a production facility in Pleasant Hills. A limited number of shoppers will receive samples of his products during his appearance.

Irvine says he developed his protein powders with the same goal in mind as his protein bars — to help fitness enthusiasts and “regular folks on the go” to be able to make better food choices.

“Whenever you have cravings for the kinds of foods that can derail your health and fitness goals, you can always make a smarter choice,” Irvine says. “These protein powders are the first of their kind, featuring Mixology Technology, meaning two or more of the flavors — vanilla milkshake, coffee, strawberry, cinnamon twist and chocolate deluxe — can be combined to create your own, brand-new flavor.”

His protein powders aren't only for protein shakes, according to Irvine, who says, “the sky is the limit as you can infuse everything from pancakes, muffins, cookies and more with a shot of high-quality protein. You can be your own chef and explore new decadent flavor combinations while still getting the protein your body needs to build and maintain muscle.”

His Fit Crunch protein powders contain up to 25 grams of a blend of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate 80 percent and micellar casein, designed to provide an immediate and sustained release of amino acids, and they are non-GMO and gluten- and soy-free.

Chef Irvine's Fit Crunch Protein Bars are gluten-free, six-layer soft-baked bars, each containing 30 grams of protein, 6 grams of sugar and whey protein isolate. Available flavors are peanut butter, chocolate chip cookie dough, birthday cake, cookies & cream and caramel peanut.

Both products are available at Market District stores.

Besides his “Restaurant: Impossible” show, which ran for 13 seasons and 160 episodes on Food Network, Irvine also hosted “Dinner: Impossible” and “Worst Cooks in America.” He has written two cookbooks, “Mission: Cook!” and “Impossible to Easy,” as well as “Fit Fuel: A Chef's Guide to Eating Well and Living Your Best Life.”

His free digital magazine (RobertIrvineMagazine.com ) focuses on healthy recipes, fitness advice and motivation for success. He has won many honors, including the 2017 Spirit of Hope Award by the Office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense, for his work in support of veterans.

A former member of the British Royal Navy, he founded the Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 to help veterans and veteran causes in need of assistance.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.