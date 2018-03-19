Where's the (fresh) beef? It's coming to a McDonald's near you

McDonald's USA announced it is serving fresh, never frozen, beef, cooked right when ordered in all Quarter Pounder and Signature Crafted Recipe burgers at approximately 3,500 restaurants in select markets, including the McDonald's in Lower Burrell, and other Western Pennsylvania locations.

All participating stores in the contiguous U.S. will have the offerings by early May.

The rollout includes serving the fresh beef for limited hours daily and adding more time as they incorporate the food item totally into the menu. The suggested retail price is $4.79 for the 530 calorie quarter pounder of 100 percent North American fresh beef layered with two slices of melty cheese, and topped with slivered onions, tangy pickles, ketchup and mustard on a sesame seed bun.

Each seasoned patty goes directly from a clamshell grill onto a warm toasted bun and it's cooked right when you order, so it's hot and juicy every time.

The move to fresh beef quarter-pound burgers is the latest in McDonald's food journey to build a better McDonald's, the company says in a news release. It's also one of the latest customer-led initiatives in the U.S. that builds on several other recent milestones, including all-day breakfast, committing to only sourcing cage-free eggs by 2025 in the U.S. and serving chicken not treated with antibiotics important to human medicine.

"The switch to fresh beef quarter-pound burgers is the most significant change to our system and restaurant operations since all-day breakfast," says McDonald's USA president Chris Kempczinski in a news release. "Over the past two years, we have been listening to our customers and evolving our business to build a better McDonald's. We are proud to bring our customers a hotter and juicier quarter-pound burger at the speed and convenience they expect from us."

