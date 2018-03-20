Make your own speckled eggs using rice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whether it's deviled eggs at brunch or egg salad for a snack, spring is the season for scrumptious egg recipes. But before you crack that plain, white shell, first add a little color to your table by dying them using rice for beautiful, speckled eggs. Get creative, and add layers of color for your own unique look.

What you will need

• Hard-boiled eggs

• Food coloring

• About 2 heaping tablespoons of uncooked rice per cup

• Small cups (such as empty yogurt cups)

• Dish or basket

• Lid or plastic wrap to cover cup

1. Fill each cup with about 2 tablespoons of rice. Add 6-10 drops of different food coloring in each cup. Place covering on top and shake well to fully color rice. Set aside. Repeat for all colors.

2. Place egg in cup with colored rice. Cover. Gently shake in a rolling motion. Check periodically to see if desired color is achieved. Remove when done. Repeat using different colors until all eggs are dyed.

3. Add extra color to eggs by repeating the process with each egg in a different colored cup of rice.

Note: If dying a lot of eggs and dye sits out a while, or color isn't as dark as desired, occasionally add a few extra drops of food coloring and shake before adding color to the eggs.

Meghan Rodgers is the Everybody Craves editor. Reach her at 412-380-8506 or mrodgers@535mediallc.com. See other stories, videos, blogs, recipes and more at everybodycraves.com.