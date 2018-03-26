Word to the bunny: Load those (Pa.) baskets with blueberry beans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Everyone has a favorite flavor, and with Easter just days away, kids of all ages will be picking through baskets of jelly beans to find their favorites.

According to CandyStore.com , we can be choosy about our jelly beans. And apparently where we live may play a role.

Curious about which jelly beans we fill our bellies with, CandyStore.com goes through 10-plus years of sales data and surveys customers, according to a news release.

Along with SurveyMonkey and Facebook polls of over 12,000 candy customers and followers, the company determines favorite jelly bean flavors in each of the 50 states and the top 32 flavors nationwide.

This year's results show buttered popcorn has surpassed last year's favorite, black licorice, as the nation's top jelly bean.

In Pennsylvania, we dig through our jelly beans to find our favorites, in descending order: blueberry, black licorice and green apple.

The blueberry beans have even become part of a televised recipe challenge.

Make an dessert with baby corn, pitted dates, churros, and blueberry jelly beans. pic.twitter.com/1i2s1v4jXD — choppeddaily (@choppeddaily) September 9, 2016

According to CandyStore.com, blueberry jelly beans were created by Jelly Belly for President Ronald Reagan's inauguration in 1981.

The Keystone state's top choice comes in at number 13 nationwide, not a shabby showing.

Reagan's fondness for the crunchy, chewy candies was well-known throughout his presidency, and he was known to keep them close at hand in the Oval Office.

And finally, Ronald Reagan. Did you know he ordered 720 pounds of Jelly Belly a month for Capitol buildings during his 8-year term? Have you ever loved anything as much as The Gipper loved jelly beans? pic.twitter.com/RkYwNSe7WX — Postmates (@Postmates) February 19, 2018

National top 10 flavors falling into line behind buttered popcorn include black licorice (down one spot from last year), cinnamon (up two spots from last year), watermelon, cherry, pear/juicy pear, orange, green apple, toasted marshmallow and coconut.

No choosing necessary.

I have 2 jelly beans the blue one taste like blueberry and the red one taste like cherry which one would you choose? pic.twitter.com/MTEZUM5q7e — Lil Advil (@REALTONYDOTCOM) June 12, 2016

According to CandyStore.com, the number one ranking of buttered popcorn jelly beans has proven polarizing. Although some tastebuds clearly have a preference for savory, salty beans, others turn up their noses and deride the flavor in survey forms, CandyStore.com says.

Barbarians. Buttered Popcorn Jelly beans are an abomination. Who knew I lived in a state filled with those lacking taste buds. https://t.co/8TU7zzpP0h — Nicole Pavone (@RuledByACorgi) March 14, 2018

Others seem delighted, even defensive, at siding with some of the most popular designations.

My favorite jelly beans are the buttered popcorn, Roasted Marshmallows and coconut — Sel (@S_Cantu7) March 4, 2018

i think black licorice and buttered popcorn jelly beans are amazing. hate me. — lauren kraker (@Lauren__kraker) March 4, 2018

Nevertheless, it holds the crown as America's favorite.

This year.

If you want to express your feelings with jelly beans, Jelly Belly has a few tips.

For a map of America's favorite belly jeans, state by state, visit: facebook.com/ACandyStore/

Americans down more than 16 billion jelly beans each Easter, the bulk candy distributor says. Fans may want to put a few aside to celebrate again on April 22, National Jelly Bean Day .

#JellyBelly unveils rare trivia in honor of National Jelly Bean Day (4/22). Know any of these? https://t.co/zeeDCU0dc6 — MultiVu Online ☁ (@MultiVuOnline) March 23, 2018

And to use up any left over jelly beans, a crafty, edible suggestion.

Spring has sprung! Celebrate with a Jelly Belly biscuit decorating party! TWEET us photos of your Jelly Belly bakes! #jellybelly #spring #springtime pic.twitter.com/R4NI345tgZ — Jelly Belly UK (@JellyBellyUK) March 21, 2018

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.