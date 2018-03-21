Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Olive Garden, Blue Moon partner to celebrate the luna azzurro

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
Blue Moon Brewing Company is raising a glass to the March 31 blue moon via an Olive Garden promotion.
Beginning on March 31, the month's second blue moon , patrons at Olive Garden can celebrate the unusual event with a liquid Blue Moon in a collectible glass.

Olive Garden is partnering with Blue Moon Brewing Co. for the year's last blue moon, according to a release.

According to earthsky.org , a "blue moon" occurs about every two-and-one-half years, and only appears bluish due to smoke or dust particles in the atmosphere.

To celebrate the last blue moon until 2020, Olive Garden will serve guests ordering a 22-ounce Blue Moon Belgian White at Olive Garden their drink in a commemorative pilsner glass, part of Blue Moon's Artist Series, originally launched in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The limited-time glasses will be available in restaurants until May 27, and are available for purchase for $2.99, the release states.

A combination of familiar Blue Moon images, such as orange slices and wheat, is featured along with well-known Olive Garden imagery, such as breadsticks and pasta.

Cheers. And mangia.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

