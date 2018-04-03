This month we celebrate hamburgers. What's your favorite?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ah, the burger ...

It used to be we'd settle for seared ground beef, ketchup, mustard, and maybe a pickle and some cheese.

But the hamburger has been raised to an art form over the past several years.

Even the normally food-snobby French are going crazy for burgers.

Recently released figures found that sales of American-style burgers have surpassed those of the jambon-beurre — the ham and butter baguette sandwich, a classic of French snacking. Eighty percent of restaurants in France included burgers on their menu last year, according to a study by restaurant consultants Gira Conseil.

In Western Pennsylvania, it's hard to find a restaurant that doesn't include some version of a hamburger. But which ones are our favorites. We asked Trib staff members for suggestions. Let us know your favorites by emailing tribliving@tribweb.com.

Nox's Tavern

720 Blaw Ave., Blawnox. noxstavern.com

The Nox is a half-pound of steamed ground beef topped with bacon, roasted red peppers and pepper jack cheese, served with a side of "nox sauce." What makes Nox's burgers different is that they are steamed. I'm not even sure what that means, but I can tell you that it was the biggest, juiciest burger that I have ever had. It didn't have that charred taste.

— Gemma Pollice, ad layout

The Rialto

25 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. therialto1933.com

The Rialto may have the absolute best burgers in Greensburg. They offer large, fresh, hand-formed burgers on decent buns with great toppings of your choice. I love mine medium rare with blue cheese.

The other burger great is a chain, but you can never go wrong with Red Robin. And if you're trying to cut down on calories, they'll serve any burger in a lettuce wrap.

CHELSEA GRILLE

515 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. chelseagrilleoakmont.com

The best burger I've ever had comes from a place that's hardly a burger joint.

The Chelsea Grille in Oakmont is a proper restaurant, complete with white tablecloths and a varied menu of many fine dishes — Italian, steaks, chicken, seafood and vegetarian.

But they also have a Rajun Cajun burger — "a hearty ground beef burger with American cheese, Cajun seasoning and special coleslaw."

I can't describe the bun, often an overlooked but key part of any sandwich, but it is part of the appeal.

The mix of Cajun and coleslaw works wonderfully with the beef.

It may be blasphemy in these parts, but I'll take that combination over French fries and coleslaw on a sandwich hands down.

The Rajun Cajun burger is moderately large — tough for me to finish — and messy.

Who cares?

And at $8.99, it's a terrific value, and far tastier than burgers than sell elsewhere in the $12 range.

Tessaro's

4601 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield. tessaros.com

We are big fans of Tessaro's bar/restaurant in Bloomfield. I am particularly fond of the breakfast burger, which has bacon and egg with cheese. This place is pretty famous locally and is known for reportedly grinding the meat themselves in the basement of the bar each day. I also believe that they are cooked over a wood-fired grill. I am not sure of that, but I do know the burgers are big, juicy and delicious. And they always cook it as requested — whether medium rare for me or medium well for the GF. Love this place.

I like my burger plain, well, with American cheese, and they'll cook it how I like it at Tessaro's. They also have amazing home fries as a side dish.

— JoAnne Klimovich Harrop, features reporter

Burgr'z on 8

6044 William Flinn Highway, Bakerstown (Gibsonia). burgrzon8.com

My favorite local burger is the Bakerstown Signature. The meat for this is crafted locally at Thoma's Meat Market in Saxonburg. It is large, tasty burger topped with bacon, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and smothered in Swiss cheese and a light Dijon mustard aioli on a crafted egg bun. It comes with fresh cut fries.

Burgatory

Multiple locations. burgatorybar.com

My boyfriend and I love to eat at Burgatory. That's our "date night" restaurant. I don't have a favorite burger per se. I usually do the make my own burger option and I really enjoy all of them. My boyfriend, on the other hand, is a sucker for their peanut butter burger. It's his absolute fave.

One of my favorite local burgers is a custom creation "Vegan Veggie" burger (above) from Burgatory. It's made with cashews and goes perfect with their local grains bun. I usually dust it up with their diablo dust rub, top it with Buffalo cheddar cheese, sauce it with their tasty Sriracha Remoulade, and add some organic greens, arugula and a tomato — with a side of their sea salt and herb fries and one of their Burnt Almond Torte hard milkshakes. I don't eat meat, so finding a good meatless burger that isn't a frozen veggie patty can be pretty tough. I want to try their "Impossible Burger," which is made entirely of plants!

— Bobby Cherry, Sewickley Herald editor