Outdoor grilling season kicks off for grillers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

So what if spring kicked off with a snowstorm, the calendar doesn't lie and for we diehard grillers, the outdoor cooking season is officially under way.

There is just something fun about making some shish kabobs. Beef, chicken with some onions and peppers? The ingredients in your skewers are nearly endless.

The steel skewers work fine, but if you get the wooden or bamboo ones, soak them in water for half an hour before using them. The water will moisten the wood and keep the skewers from burning.

Simply alternate between meat and vegetable, threading each onto the skewer. Beef, pork, chicken, even shrimp, along with a favorite vegetable like onions, peppers, mushrooms or cherry tomatoes, and in minutes you are ready to get grilling.

Here's a marinade you can use. Brush the marinade over top and on all sides of your assembled kabobs to help make the flavor explode.

Basic Kabob Marinade

(makes about 3⁄ 4 cup)

1⁄ 4 cup fresh lemon juice

1⁄ 4 cup grated onion

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄ 2 teaspoon curry powder

1⁄ 2 teaspoon salt

1 bay leaf

1⁄ 4 cup vegetable oil

In a non-reactive bowl, combine and mix all the ingredients except the oil. Use a wire whisk to slowly beat in the oil to emulsify the marinade. You can also use a processor or blender to do this, just add the bay leaf after the oil has been added and the marinade is emulsified.

Brush on marinade (at room temperature) on all sides of kabobs. Remember to let kabobs marinate (under refrigeration) for 2 to 4 hours.

• • •

Try this sauce on pork, beef, chicken, fish or shrimp. It really brings out the flavors in the meat.

Smokehouse BBQ Sauce

(makes three cups)

1⁄ 2 cup finely chopped onion

1⁄ 2 cup finely chopped green pepper

1⁄ 2 cup finely

chopped celery

2 cloves garlic minced

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1⁄ 2 teaspoon dried

oregano, crushed

1⁄ 2 teaspoon dried

basil, crushed

1⁄ 2 teaspoon ground

cinnamon

1⁄ 4 teaspoon salt

2 cups catsup

1 cup water

3 tablespoons lemon juice

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons liquid smoke

dash of hot pepper sauce

In a medium saucepan, cook the onion, green pepper, celery and garlic in hot oil, over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the oregano, basil, cinnamon and salt.

Cook and stir for 2 more minutes. Stir in the ketchup, water, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke and hot pepper sauce. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Then, after it has cooled, simply brush the sauce onto the skewers.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist who has been sharing cooking tips and recipes in Culinary Corner for 25 years.