Food & Drink

Shadyside's Mercurio's places in International Pizza Challenge

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Italian sausage and mushrooms are piled high on the Salsiccia e Funghi at Mercurio's in Shadyside.
Amanda McFadden
Italian sausage and mushrooms are piled high on the Salsiccia e Funghi at Mercurio's in Shadyside.

Mercurio's pizza in Shadyside has takes home 5th place at the International Pizza Challenge.

The Las Vegas bake-off event breaks down into five categories and the Pittsburgh eatery ranked fifth in the Napoletana Division, reports the Pizza Walk With Me blog.

Michael Mercurio missed out on 3rd place by 12 points and first place by 31. It was one of the closest competitions the judges have seen, according to the blog.

"When I discovered I came in fifth place I was blown away," Michael Mercurio said. "I can't wait to come back next year and compete it again, gonna bring a victory back for Pittsburgh."

Mercurio entered a "remarkable" neapolitan pizza described by the blogger as having "perfect leopard printing, an even layer of sauce and dollops of cheese smoothly melted into the pie."

Judges score the pies according to:

Taste is scored on crust, sauce, cheese, toppings and overall taste. Judges also grade the visual presentation.

