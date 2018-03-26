Fresh lobster on wheels? Cousins Maine Lobster 'rolls' in to Pittsburgh Food Truck Park
After a successful 2012 appearance on " Shark Tank, " Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, creators of the family business Cousins Maine Lobster , are bringing their fresh seafood food truck to the Pittsburgh Food Truck Park .
What began as a small, Los Angeles-based food truck business has now expanded into a national franchise business, with brick and mortar shops in more than 15 cities, according to a news release.
According to its website, Cousins Maine Lobster offers a Maine lobster shack on wheels, restaurants and a shore-to-door online delivery service, providing lobsters sustainably harvested from the Gulf of Maine, from the icy Downeast waters to the Mid-Coast.
Pittsburgh Food Truck Park plans a kick-off weekend in Millvale April 6-7, with a beer garden, event space, live music and a river deck.
Details: pittsburghfoodpark.com/home/
