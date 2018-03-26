Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Fresh lobster on wheels? Cousins Maine Lobster 'rolls' in to Pittsburgh Food Truck Park

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 26, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
A food truck full of fresh seafood via Cousins Maine Lobster will pull in to Millvale Riverfront Park in April, bringing the 'Shark Tank' success story and family business to Pittsburgh's new food truck park.
cousinsmainelobster.com
A food truck full of fresh seafood via Cousins Maine Lobster will pull in to Millvale Riverfront Park in April, bringing the 'Shark Tank' success story and family business to Pittsburgh's new food truck park.

Updated 8 hours ago

After a successful 2012 appearance on " Shark Tank, " Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, creators of the family business Cousins Maine Lobster , are bringing their fresh seafood food truck to the Pittsburgh Food Truck Park .

What began as a small, Los Angeles-based food truck business has now expanded into a national franchise business, with brick and mortar shops in more than 15 cities, according to a news release.

According to its website, Cousins Maine Lobster offers a Maine lobster shack on wheels, restaurants and a shore-to-door online delivery service, providing lobsters sustainably harvested from the Gulf of Maine, from the icy Downeast waters to the Mid-Coast.

Pittsburgh Food Truck Park plans a kick-off weekend in Millvale April 6-7, with a beer garden, event space, live music and a river deck.

Details: pittsburghfoodpark.com/home/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me