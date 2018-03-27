Russian Imperial Stouts typically pack intense flavors
England was wildly successful in producing darker ales in the early part of the 18th century.
Spawning from the popularity of their porters came a more robust style known as the stout porter. The Anchor Brewery of London, owned by Henry Thrale, first shipped their stout porter to the Imperial Court of Russia around 1781. In order to make the 1,500 mile journey, the stout porter was packed with hops to ensure preservation.
This created a distinct bitterness in the flavor and added a much higher alcohol content than its baby brother, the porter. Russian Empress, Catherine the Great, became so fond of this style that she frequently demanded it during her rule. Her loyal love for this beer single-handedly solidified the style that we now know as Russian Imperial Stout. Russian Imperial Stouts typically pack intense flavors of dark chocolate, coffee and well-ripened fruits. Consumers relish in their dense chewy bodies with a velvety mouth-feel.
In addition, Russian Imperial Stouts offer fruit esters and a very high alcohol content. Today the term "Imperial" is also used to indicate any style of craft beer (Imperial IPA, Imperial Stout, Imperial Porter, Imperial Hefeweizen, etc.) with a big taste and a high alcohol content, usually ranging from 8% to 12% ABV.
Because these beers are high in alcohol, they are often sought after by those who enjoy cellaring beer for at least 6 months prior to consuming. Doing this helps to accentuate the various flavors the beer will offer while mellowing the boozy taste one can expect if consuming it too early.
Here are a few good examples of Russian Imperial Stouts. You can find many more at your local distributer and on beer trading sites. Nah zda-rovh-yeh!
Mark Brewer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer and the author and illustrator of Brewology, An Illustrated Dictionary for Beer Lovers.
Three Floyds Brewing Co.
Dark Lord
Imperial Stout (15% ABV). Pours the deepest brown, almost black in color with a tan head. Aromas of roasted malt, chocolate, vanilla, and molasses. Sweet and intense flavors of chocolate, vanilla and dark fruits. Hop bitterness with a syrupy taste. Thick body with low carbonation. Smooth finish with slight bitterness on the back end.
Four Seasons Brewing Co. (Latrobe)
Catherine
Russian Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels (10% ABV). Pours deep brown with a tan head. Aromas of roasted malts, dark chocolate, and boozy bourbon. Concentrated flavors of well-ripened fruit including raison and plum, charred malts, dark chocolate, coffee and aged bourbon barrel. Mildly carbonated with a medium body. Finishes with a lingering roasted malt taste and bourbon barrel wood.
North Coast Brewing Co.
Old Rasputin
Russian Imperial Stout (9% ABV). Pours a sepia brown color with a tan creamy head. Aromas of dark roasted malt, dark chocolate and booze. Flavors of chocolate, raison, coffee and charred malt. Medium body, low carbonation, with creamy mouth-feel. Warming finish and slightly dry.
Oskar Blues Grill & Brew
Ten FIDY
Russian Imperial Stout (10% ABV). Pours a thick deep sepia color with a tan head. The nose has strong aromas of dark fruit, licorice and robust coffee with a hop bitterness underneath. Tastes of toffee, chocolate-covered raisins and charred roasted malts. Mildy carbonated with a medium body. Finishes dry with bitter espresso on the back end.
