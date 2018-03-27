Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

It's Easter, so there's now Peeps beer — of course!

Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 7 hours ago

Ah, Easter time.

Thoughts of spring, of bunnies, of chocolate, of Peeps.

Love 'em or hate 'em, Peeps have become an Easter staple. And in recent years, folks have been trying to put a fresh take on the sugar-coated marshmallow treat. There's been Peeps in pancakes, cookies, popcorn, and syrup.

Not to be outdone, the Collective Brewing Project in Fort Worth, Texas, has teamed up with the Lone Star Taps and Caps bar to create Peep This Collab, a sour ale flavored with Peeps, vanilla, and butterfly pea flower.

Yep. No joke.

The purple beer — purple! — also has edible glitter added once the beer has fermented.

Glitter?

via GIPHY

Collective's founder Ryan Deyo told the Dallas Morning News, "Several of us were just sitting around the brewery talking about how beer has become this super serious thing. I've been on a kick to assert beer should be a fun thing. We make a beer with ramen noodles, so Peeps isn't really a stretch."

But how does the Peep beer taste?

Deyo says there's a "marshmallow-y" and "lightly tart" ting to the brew.

Sadly (or gladly), Peep This Collab will be available only around in the Fort Worth and Lewisville areas during Easter.

Now, about that Ramen noodle beer …

