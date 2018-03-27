Eat'n Park, Chick-fil-A to celebrate Pirates' home opener with free eats
Updated 4 hours ago
Ready or not, April 2 is the Pirates' home opening day. There will be plenty of great new eats at PNC Park that day — but if you can't make it to the ballgame, you can still get yourself an opening day treat.
And a free one, at that.
Wear your Pirates apparel to any Western Pennsylvania Eat'n Park and get a free Smiley Cookie. Any form of Pirates attire is acceptable, the company says, from T-shirts and jerseys to hats and even pins.
Rooting for the home team today with @EatnPark smiley cookies! @Pirates #LetsGoBucs #OpeningDayPNC #eatnpark pic.twitter.com/YeZlqiUxRV— Duquesne Center for Career Development (@DuqCareer) April 7, 2017
At participating Pittsburgh-area Chick-fil-A restaurants, wear your Pirates pride and get a free chicken sandwich. The offer is good from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day for one sandwich per person, per visit, and while supplies last.
Whaaat? Show some love for the @Pirates by wearing your game gear on opening day and get a free sammich at Chick-Fil-A. April 2 from 10:30 am to 8:00 pm. #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/H5WPB8f2Xo— AccessMcCandless (@McCandlessNews) March 27, 2018
The Pirates will take on the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. April 2 at PNC Park.
It's almost opening day @Pirates pic.twitter.com/lfp7nYDOfG— JoAnne Harrop (@JHarrop_Trib) March 26, 2018
For information on the baseball bonus eats, visit eatnpark.com or chick-fil-a.com.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.