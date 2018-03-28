Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Spielberg puts the kibosh on Carl's Jr.'s 'honor' effort

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 11:40 a.m.
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg declines to attach his name to Carl Jr.'s charbroiled sliders, despite a valiant social media campaign on the burger chain's part.
amblinpartners.com
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg declines to attach his name to Carl Jr.'s charbroiled sliders, despite a valiant social media campaign on the burger chain's part.
Carl's Jr. pulled out all the stops to get Spielberg's attention, even delivering tweaked sliders to a red carpet premier of his new movie, 'Ready Player One.'
Carl's Jr./Twitter
Carl's Jr. pulled out all the stops to get Spielberg's attention, even delivering tweaked sliders to a red carpet premier of his new movie, 'Ready Player One.'
Steven Spielberg may like the new Carl's Jr. sandwich, but does not care to share his name with it.
Carl's Jr./Facebook
Steven Spielberg may like the new Carl's Jr. sandwich, but does not care to share his name with it.

Updated 9 hours ago

When fast food hamburger chain Carl's Jr. came up with the idea of renaming its charbroiled sliders to SpielBurgers, in an attempt to honor filmmaker Steven Spielberg's new "Ready Player One" movie, officials thought he would be cool with it.

Spielberg's response was cool, even mellow.

It also was a definite hard pass.

"In honor of Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One Movie, we're renaming our Charbroiled Sliders to SpielBurgers. Spielberg hasn't signed off yet, but we're pretty sure he'll be cool with it," reads one Facebook post.

He wasn't.

Although Spielberg calls the burgers "pretty good" in a Twitter response earlier this week, he also advises Carl's Jr. against the name reboot.

"Cease and desist. You can't do it. Sorry, guys," Spielberg good-naturedly says in the video tweet.

On earlier social media accounts, Carl's Jr. tweets and posts show efforts to convince Spielberg.

A representative shows up at a red carpet event with tweaked and costumed burgers.

Carl's Jr. even made a mini movie of its own, paying homage to Spielberg classics like "Jaws" and "E.T."

One has to give Carl's Jr. props for trying. Another effort is made, this time a try at deliving the mini sandwiches to Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment production company offices in Los Angeles.

Not so fast. A Carl's Jr. rep spies what he apparently believes is Spielberg's vehicle, and leaves a final appeal.

Alas, Spielberg didn't bite. But Carl's Jr. is taking it all in stride.

According to CNN, a Carl's Jr. representative on Tuesday acknowledged in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the "social stunt" was an attempt to "get the attention of Spielberg and his team to celebrate the launch of 'Ready Player One'."

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me