Spielberg puts the kibosh on Carl's Jr.'s 'honor' effort

When fast food hamburger chain Carl's Jr. came up with the idea of renaming its charbroiled sliders to SpielBurgers, in an attempt to honor filmmaker Steven Spielberg's new "Ready Player One" movie, officials thought he would be cool with it.

Spielberg's response was cool, even mellow.

It also was a definite hard pass.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM READY PLAYER ONE DIRECTOR STEVEN SPIELBERG REGARDING @CarlsJr "SPIELBURGERS" pic.twitter.com/BF8KF4VGc7 — Amblin Entertainment (@AmblinEnt) March 27, 2018

"In honor of Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One Movie, we're renaming our Charbroiled Sliders to SpielBurgers. Spielberg hasn't signed off yet, but we're pretty sure he'll be cool with it," reads one Facebook post.

He wasn't.

Although Spielberg calls the burgers "pretty good" in a Twitter response earlier this week, he also advises Carl's Jr. against the name reboot.

"Cease and desist. You can't do it. Sorry, guys," Spielberg good-naturedly says in the video tweet.

On earlier social media accounts, Carl's Jr. tweets and posts show efforts to convince Spielberg.

A representative shows up at a red carpet event with tweaked and costumed burgers.

Last night was wild! Saw Spielberg on the red carpet and we think he was super excited about our SpielBurgers! Now we're about to head over to @AmblinEnt to seal the deal. We're coming Steven! #SpielBurgers #ReadyPlayerOne pic.twitter.com/1HYBGAUpzA — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) March 27, 2018

Carl's Jr. even made a mini movie of its own, paying homage to Spielberg classics like "Jaws" and "E.T."

ICYMI: As a tribute to the best director ever, we're changing the name of our Charbroiled Sliders to #SpielBurgers ! @StevenSpielberg saw em' and he's PUMPED. Headed to Amblin in a few to seal the deal! pic.twitter.com/SexHPzgul9 — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) March 27, 2018

One has to give Carl's Jr. props for trying. Another effort is made, this time a try at deliving the mini sandwiches to Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment production company offices in Los Angeles.

Welp. Just got booted from @AmblinEnt . Obvi must have been some sort of misunderstanding. Bummer! #SpielBurgers pic.twitter.com/D2gr0xaOpy — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) March 27, 2018

Not so fast. A Carl's Jr. rep spies what he apparently believes is Spielberg's vehicle, and leaves a final appeal.

Couldn't get in to see Steven, but we left a note on his car! Fingers crossed! #SpielBurgers pic.twitter.com/fEPbcf5EHE — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) March 27, 2018

Alas, Spielberg didn't bite. But Carl's Jr. is taking it all in stride.

According to CNN, a Carl's Jr. representative on Tuesday acknowledged in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the "social stunt" was an attempt to "get the attention of Spielberg and his team to celebrate the launch of 'Ready Player One'."

