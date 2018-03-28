Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Downtown's 'oldest restaurant' ending lunch service, Mitchell's bar and catering business will continue

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
A familiar and long-standing lunch spot for many Downtown Pittsburgh residents, workers and shoppers, Mitchell's Restaurant and Bar will close its daily meal service on Friday. The bar and catering business will continue.
Mitchell's/Facebook
A familiar and long-standing lunch spot for many Downtown Pittsburgh residents, workers and shoppers, Mitchell's Restaurant and Bar will close its daily meal service on Friday. The bar and catering business will continue.

Updated 9 hours ago

Downtown Pittsburgh workers and shoppers will have one fewer choice in lunch spots after Good Friday.

Jim Mitchell, third generation owner of Mitchell's Restaurant and Bar , 304 Ross St., says in a news release that what he calls "Pittsburgh's oldest restaurant" will end lunch service on March 30.

According to Mitchell, he intends to focus his energies on expanding his bar business and growing his established corporate catering business.

For 114 years, Mitchell says in a Facebook post, the restaurant has taken pride in serving "Downtown Pittsburgh good, home cooked lunches, with fast and friendly service, at a reasonable price."

In the release, Mitchell does not elaborate on his decision to end the daytime meal service.

"Although you may no longer come to my restaurant for a home cooked meal, you can still have it delivered to your office or special event center. I know many will miss my place for lunch. I will miss you all as well, but 'It is time,'" he says in the post.

Details: 412-471-3663 or originalmitchells.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Related Content
Sad end for Downtown staple Smithfield Cafe
Downtown workers stopped in front of the Smithfield Cafe on Thursday to read two signs in the window. One said the Smithfield Street restaurant and bar ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me