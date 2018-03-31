Carrot Cake Pancakes add perfect touch to a sweet brunch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you're a fan of carrot cake, these orange-hued silver-dollar pancakes will hit the spot. With all the spices of traditional carrot cake and a sweet cream cheese drizzle on top, these tiny breakfast bites taste just like the real thing. Try them for a spring brunch.

Note: Pancakes don't cook that long, so it's important to only have extremely fine pieces of carrots in the batter. Use the fine side of a cheese grater to get the right size texture.

Carrot Cake Pancakes

Makes about 4 servings

1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1⁄4 teaspoon nutmeg

1⁄4 teaspoon ground ginger

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cloves

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 cup light brown sugar

3⁄4 cup buttermilk (or substitute Greek yogurt)

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

2 eggs

2 teaspoons quality vanilla extract

11⁄2 cups carrots, finely grated

1⁄4 cup walnuts, chopped

Glaze

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons spoons milk, (plus a little more on hand)

1 teaspoon quality vanilla extract

1⁄2 cup powdered sugar

In a large bowl, add flour, baking powder, spices and salt. Whisk until combined.

In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar, buttermilk, vegetable oil, eggs and vanilla extract. Mix together until blended.

Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients. Mix well, until no clumps of flour are visible, but don't over-mix beyond that.

Lightly fold in the carrots.

Use a nonstick cooking spray to heat a large pan on medium heat. Work in batches using a tablespoon as a measure. Use either one or two heaping tablespoons, depending on size preference. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface of the pancake. Flip. Cook for another 45 seconds.

For the glaze, beat cream cheese, milk, vanilla and powdered sugar together until smooth.

Plate the pancakes and drizzle with glaze. Sprinkle with walnut pieces and serve warm.

Meghan Rodgers is the Everybody Craves editor. Reach her at 412-380-8506 or mrodgers@535mediallc.com. See other stories, videos, blogs, recipes and more at everybodycraves.com.