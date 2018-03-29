Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh pizza shop lands international cred with its upscale pie

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Caliente Pizza and Draft House came away a winner in the 2018 International Pizza Expo, including first place in the Best Non-Traditional division.
Pizza for the win. Caliente Pizza and Draft House came away winners in the recent 2018 International Pizza Expo.
Pizza preparation wins Caliente Pizza and Draft House awards in 2018 International Pizza Expo. Here, chef Eric Von Hansen prepares his winning 'Wagyu Beef Truffle Fromage' pie.
The ubiquity of pizza restaurants can make it difficult for any one to stand out.

Winning two top prizes in the recent 2018 International Pizza Expo boosts Caliente Pizza and Draft's House's pizza cred — globally.

Caliente, with locations in Bloomfield, Allison Park, Mount Lebanon and Aspinwall, took home first place in the "Best Non-Traditional" pizza division for chef Eric Von Hansen, according to a news release.

This is no ordinary cheese or pepperoni pie.

Von Hansen's pizza, "Wagyu Beef Truffle Fromage," features an upscale pie with black truffles, roasted shallots, fingerling potato hash, baby arugula, white cheddar, a simple syrup of bing cherries marinated in vanilla beans and bourbon, and Wagyu beef, which goes for $88 per pound, the release states.

Von Hansen came close last year, winning second place in the same category.

"I wanted a little redemption. Deep down inside I knew I could win it. That hunger just grew, and I wanted to prove it to myself that I could do it," he says in the release.

Von Hansen was a first-place winner in the "Pan" division at the 2016 expo; this year, Caliente chef Nick Fink claims fourth place in that division.

While Von Hansen is proud of his entry, he is more excited by the recognition it brings to Pittsburgh.

"People should take notice of what Pittsburgh is doing. [The city] doesn't really get a lot of respect when it comes to making pizza. You hear New York, New Jersey, Chicago, but Pittsburgh doesn't fall on the spectrum for pizza. So, when I go up there I'm representing the city, not just myself," he says.

Caliente general manager Oz Turcan came in second among 65 competitors in the "Traditional" division. Originally from Turkey, his pie is an homage to his country, featuring ricotta cheese made from a 76 year-old Turkish family recipe.

Chef Matt Hickey, a top 10 finisher for "longest dough stretch" this year, bested 30 international competitors in 2017 to claim a "largest dough stretch" gold medal.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

