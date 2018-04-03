Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

DoorDash offers Pittsburgh area restaurant delivery service

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 10:25 a.m.
DoorDash is a food delivery service operated by app, recently launching in the Pittsburgh area and offering partnerships with over 1,500 restaurants.
DoorDash/Facebook
Among the Pittsburgh area restaurants partnering with DoorDash delivery service is Buca Di Beppo.
Among the Pittsburgh area restaurants partnering with DoorDash delivery service is Buca Di Beppo.
Buca Di Beppo/Facebook
Among the Pittsburgh area restaurants partnering with DoorDash delivery service is Buca Di Beppo.

Updated 12 hours ago

Adding to the options of food delivery in Allegheny County, DoorDash is now available in numerous communities in the Pittsburgh area, including Robinson, Green Tree, Bridgeville, and Mt. Lebanon.

The on-demand destination service connecting patrons with restaurants is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to a news release.

More than 1,500 restaurants in the region are partnering with the service, including Houlihan's, PF Chang's, Buca Di Beppo, Bravo Cucina Italiana, Primanti Bros. and Wendy's, the release adds.

The service is offering an introductory free rate for first-time users, and $1.99 deliveries for the first two weeks (following the April 2 opening) in the Pittsburgh market.

Operating in more than 600 cities across the country, DoorDash says Pittsburgh is its 56th major metropolitan market.

"Delivery is something we see as the future of restaurant dining, and we are excited to be a part of it. Bringing Primanti to people's homes through DoorDash is something we are excited for as a business," Primanti Bros. manager Jim Prezioso says in a release.

"Pittsburgh has been a focus of ours for some time, and (now) customers will be able to use DoorDash to delivery from some of their favorite local restaurants. The city itself has such a rich history and culture when it comes to food, making this launch especially exciting," DoorDash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu, says in the release.

DoorDash can be downloaded for Android or iOS.

Details: doordash.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

