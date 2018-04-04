Share your favorite version of French Onion Soup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Once a month, we will be featuring the restaurant dishes that our readers love. We'll pick the food and you tell us where to get the best version of it.

This month we want to hear where you go for French onion soup and why. Do you like it because it's dripping in cheese or because the broth is rich and chock-ful of onions?

Send your suggestions and photos, if you have them, to tribliving@tribweb.com or comment online, and we'll publish your suggestions next month.

Our favorite: Hamburgers

Readers had some opinions about our picks for the best hamburgers in the area, including several who agreed that the Nox Burger at Nox's Tavern in Blawnox is at the top of the list.

Here's what others had to say:

• Try Gaucho Parrilla Argentina at Smallman and 16th in the Strip — 45+ minutes to get in the door, but you'll thank me for the suggestion. Tessaros was my go-to burger until ... perfection. — Gerry Durishan

• I vote for Tessaros, by far the best all around burger. Second is Burgatory, gotta love the elk burger. — Ed Pavucsko

• The best burger I've ever had was Bison Burger at Burgatory. — JB Smith

• White Horse Tavern in Greensburg — Frank Rhea

• Burger Night (every Wednesday) at Cioppino Restaurant in the Strip District, with five artisan burgers — Breakfast Burger, Mushroom Burger, Pittsburger, Pizza Burger and "Super Genius" Burger — Leisa Anderson

Keep those ideas coming.