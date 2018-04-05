Pittsburgh Food Truck Park rolls into Millvale this weekend
The Pittsburgh Food Truck Park is meals on wheels and then some.
Located in the Millvale Riverfront Park and on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, the first-of-its-kind park will feature a daily rotation of the area's favorite mobile food vendors, a beer garden rotating more than 30 local drafts, a performance venue, an event space and game yard — all at the river's edge, according to pittsburghfoodpark.com.
The Three Rivers Heritage Trail allows easy bike commuting to the kid- and dog-friendly park from many Pittsburgh neighborhoods, as it's only an easy 2-mile bike ride up the Allegheny River from Heinz Field.
Get a "sneak peek" grand opening from 4 to 11 p.m. April 6 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 7, where diners can belly up to their choice of more than a dozen food trucks.
The weekend's trucks will include:
FRIDAY: Doce, Mack & Gold, Brisketburgh, Sugar & Spice Ice Cream Truck, Pgh Po'Boy, Pittsburgh Smokehouse, Pittsburgh Pierogi, Pittsburgh Sandwich Society
SATURDAY, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Sinkers & Suds, Healthalicious, Evil Swine BBQ, Michele's Mobile Meals
SATURDAY, 4-11 p.m.: Cousins Maine Lobster, South Side BBQ, The Coop Chicken & Waffles, Tango and Sugar & Spice
Live music from the Sweaty Already String Band on Friday and Nameless in August on Saturday will fill the air.
The Rise & Imbibe: Yoga series will be from 10 to 11 a.m. the first Saturday of every month through August.
Details: pittsburghfoodpark.com