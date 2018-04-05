Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Pittsburgh Food Truck Park rolls into Millvale this weekend

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
A food truck preview party held at Millvale's Riverfront Park was well attended Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
A food truck preview party held at Millvale's Riverfront Park was well attended Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Sugar and Spice Ice Cream Truck will offer sweet, cool desserts during the grand opening of the Pittsburgh Food Truck Park in Millvale, April 6-7.
Facebook
Sugar and Spice Ice Cream Truck will offer sweet, cool desserts during the grand opening of the Pittsburgh Food Truck Park in Millvale, April 6-7.
If you have a hankering for brisket, look for the Brisketburgh food truck when Pittsburgh Food Truck park holds its grand opening April 6-7 in Millvale.
Facebook
If you have a hankering for brisket, look for the Brisketburgh food truck when Pittsburgh Food Truck park holds its grand opening April 6-7 in Millvale.
Food trucks like Franktuary attended a food truck preview party Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Millvale's Riverfront Park, where Pittsburgh Food Truck Park will hold a grand opening the first weekend in April.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Food trucks like Franktuary attended a food truck preview party Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Millvale's Riverfront Park, where Pittsburgh Food Truck Park will hold a grand opening the first weekend in April.
The Sweaty Already String Band will perform April 6.
Submitted
The Sweaty Already String Band will perform April 6.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Food Truck Park is meals on wheels and then some.

Located in the Millvale Riverfront Park and on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, the first-of-its-kind park will feature a daily rotation of the area's favorite mobile food vendors, a beer garden rotating more than 30 local drafts, a performance venue, an event space and game yard — all at the river's edge, according to pittsburghfoodpark.com.

The Three Rivers Heritage Trail allows easy bike commuting to the kid- and dog-friendly park from many Pittsburgh neighborhoods, as it's only an easy 2-mile bike ride up the Allegheny River from Heinz Field.

Get a "sneak peek" grand opening from 4 to 11 p.m. April 6 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 7, where diners can belly up to their choice of more than a dozen food trucks.

The weekend's trucks will include:

FRIDAY: Doce, Mack & Gold, Brisketburgh, Sugar & Spice Ice Cream Truck, Pgh Po'Boy, Pittsburgh Smokehouse, Pittsburgh Pierogi, Pittsburgh Sandwich Society

SATURDAY, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Sinkers & Suds, Healthalicious, Evil Swine BBQ, Michele's Mobile Meals

SATURDAY, 4-11 p.m.: Cousins Maine Lobster, South Side BBQ, The Coop Chicken & Waffles, Tango and Sugar & Spice

Live music from the Sweaty Already String Band on Friday and Nameless in August on Saturday will fill the air.

The Rise & Imbibe: Yoga series will be from 10 to 11 a.m. the first Saturday of every month through August.

Details: pittsburghfoodpark.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me