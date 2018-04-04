Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Ligonier Valley Historical Society hosts 27th 'Tastes of the Town'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
(from left), Drue Spallholz, manager/owner of The Eastwood Inn, Donna Tidwell, of Ligonier, and Tom Mizikar, of Laughlintown, stop for a photo during the Ligonier Valley Historical Society's 2016 Tastes of the Town event. This year's 'Tastes' is set for April 19 at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 21 hours ago

Ligonier Valley Historical Society will host its 27th annual "Tastes of the Town" fundraising event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 19 at Laurel Mountain Ski Resort.

Billed as a "gastronomic adventure" of appetizers, entrées, desserts, and pastries from some of the area's finest restaurants, bakeries, and delis, the gala also serves to support ongoing educational programs at Compass Inn Museum. It also provides core support for the society's mission of "Keeping Our History Alive," according to a news release.

In addition to the promised delicious dining, the evening will include a basket raffle, mystery money envelopes and a special raffle where winners can claim one of three prizes, the release adds.

Those attending can vote for their favorite restaurant to win the "crowd favorite" (aka Big Fork) award.

Last year's winner was The Cedars at Antiochian Village.

"This year, all participating vendors will receive a framed certificate of participation to hang in their facility to let their patrons know they support the Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Compass Inn Museum," executive director Theresa Gay Rohall says in the release.

Tickets are $40 and are available at Betsy's of Ligonier, Conte Lifestyle Design Gallery, Post and Rail Men's Shop, or at Ligonier Valley Historical Society in Laughlintown.

Contact the historical society for more information on table reservations and sponsorship packages.

Details: 724-238-6818 or ligonierhistoricalsociety.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

