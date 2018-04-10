Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Atria's exits PNC Park, will focus on Downtown catering

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
In this 2013 photo, Travis Ricker, 27, of Spring Hill and a worker at Atria's Restaurant, prepares his drink booth dressed as a pirate before the National League wild-card game at PNC Park. The restaurant has closed its ballpark restaurant after 17 years, citing a focus on Downtown catering.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
In this 2013 photo, Travis Ricker, 27, of Spring Hill and a worker at Atria's Restaurant, prepares his drink booth dressed as a pirate before the National League wild-card game at PNC Park. The restaurant has closed its ballpark restaurant after 17 years, citing a focus on Downtown catering.
Pirates' fans have one less dining and drinking option this spring, with the recent closure of Atria's PNC Park location after 17 years. The company is concentrating on its growing Downtown catering business, representatives say.
Facebook/atria'sliveat pncpark
Pirates' fans have one less dining and drinking option this spring, with the recent closure of Atria's PNC Park location after 17 years. The company is concentrating on its growing Downtown catering business, representatives say.

Updated 19 hours ago

PNC Park fans who enjoyed fresh cut fries, burgers, pot roast nachos and beer at the attached Atria's restaurant will now have to seek out its other locations.

After 17 years, Atria's has decided to close its 103 Federal St. location on Pittsburgh's North Shore, according to a news release.

The restaurant has eight other locations in the Pittsburgh region and in West Virginia, and the company's Downtown focus will now be on its Strip District catering facility.

“We have been very fortunate to be part of PNC Park from the very beginning. The Pirates' organization has been a tremendous partner of ours, and we have appreciated their support over the past 17 years,” Pat McDonnell, Restaurant Holdings CEO, says in the release.

“When we first opened Atria's at PNC Park, the North Shore was only thought of for baseball. Throughout the years, it has evolved into a mecca of businesses, hotels and unique restaurants. As the North Shore evolved, so did our full-service catering program. The fast growth of our catering facility in the Strip District helped us to realize that we needed to place our concentration on the Downtown catering industry,” McDonnell adds.

The property is listed on the website of Pittsburgh commercial real estate company CBRE as available for lease. It is described as a “second generation restaurant opportunity at PNC Park.”

Requests for comment from PNC Park officials were not returned.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me