Atria's exits PNC Park, will focus on Downtown catering

PNC Park fans who enjoyed fresh cut fries, burgers, pot roast nachos and beer at the attached Atria's restaurant will now have to seek out its other locations.

After 17 years, Atria's has decided to close its 103 Federal St. location on Pittsburgh's North Shore, according to a news release.

The restaurant has eight other locations in the Pittsburgh region and in West Virginia, and the company's Downtown focus will now be on its Strip District catering facility.

“We have been very fortunate to be part of PNC Park from the very beginning. The Pirates' organization has been a tremendous partner of ours, and we have appreciated their support over the past 17 years,” Pat McDonnell, Restaurant Holdings CEO, says in the release.

“When we first opened Atria's at PNC Park, the North Shore was only thought of for baseball. Throughout the years, it has evolved into a mecca of businesses, hotels and unique restaurants. As the North Shore evolved, so did our full-service catering program. The fast growth of our catering facility in the Strip District helped us to realize that we needed to place our concentration on the Downtown catering industry,” McDonnell adds.

The property is listed on the website of Pittsburgh commercial real estate company CBRE as available for lease. It is described as a “second generation restaurant opportunity at PNC Park.”

Requests for comment from PNC Park officials were not returned.

