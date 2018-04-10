Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

WQED's 'Pittsburgh Eats' visits Leechburg's Twisted Thistle

Joyce Hanz | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
Crews from WQED interviewed general manager Jamie Carson at Twisted Thistle restaurant in Leechburg.
Amanda Wilson
Crews from WQED interviewed general manager Jamie Carson at Twisted Thistle restaurant in Leechburg.
Executive Chef Michael "Buzz" Olshanksy has returned to Twisted Thistle after an extended trip to Asia.
Joyce Hanz
Executive Chef Michael “Buzz” Olshanksy has returned to Twisted Thistle after an extended trip to Asia.
Jamie Carson and her mom Linda Alworth, owner of Twisted Thistle restaurant and Lingrow Farm in Gilpin.
Amanda Wilson
Jamie Carson and her mom Linda Alworth, owner of Twisted Thistle restaurant and Lingrow Farm in Gilpin.
WQED's Zak Boyle filmed chef Jamie Hill for for web series "Pittsburgh Eats" on March 22, 2018 at Twisted Thistle restaurant in Leechburg.
Amanda Wilson
WQED’s Zak Boyle filmed chef Jamie Hill for for web series “Pittsburgh Eats” on March 22, 2018 at Twisted Thistle restaurant in Leechburg.

Updated 14 hours ago

The chefs at Twisted Thistle recently had camera crews following their culinary pursuits in the kitchen.

The Leechburg eatery will be featured in two-minute segment debuting April 12 on WQED's "Pittsburgh Eats" (wqed.org/pittsburgheats).

WQED launched the direct-to-web series with a goal of showcasing the Pittsburgh region's diverse culinary dining scene and the people that make it happen, from mom and pop establishments to the unique and cutting edge.

Past episodes have featured restaurants serving Polish food, an authentic French bakery and a Vietnamese-style coffeehouse.

Amy Grove of WQED oversees the "Pittsburgh Eats" digital team, and says the series has been well-received since its 2016 launch.

"We started the series to show people lots of things that people eat (all over Pittsburgh) and it's been fun and it keeps growing," Grove says.

Grove and her production crew filmed at Twisted Thistle on March 22, putting in a five-hour day interviewing the staff and, finally, tasting some of the prepared dishes.

"We fed them well," says Twisted Thistle owner Linda Alworth.

"We were very honored to be featured and this is great timing because our spring menu is coming out soon, " says Jamie Carson, general manager at Twisted Thistle.

Chefs Michael "Buzz" Olshanksy, Jamie Hill and Kenny Angelini were filmed working in the kitchen, creating three dishes — Thai Chicken Meatballs Lemon Grass, Tuna Taco Crispy Wontons, and seared Shrimp and Jumbo Scallops.

Executive pastry chef Jen Christy created two desserts: Death by Chocolate and a Toasted Coconut Torte.

Twisted Thistle opened to the public in 2013, showcasing innovative farm-to-table American cuisine. It also serves as the exclusive caterer for Lingrow Farm, a wedding and event venue in Gilpin.

Owner Linda Alworth was filmed talking about the restaurant's bar, which was constructed with walnut planks from a tree that died on her farm in Gilpin.

"It was quite a privilege to be featured," Alworth says."The crew was detail oriented and wanted to get the perfect 'beauty' shots of the food — it was fun."

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

