WQED's 'Pittsburgh Eats' visits Leechburg's Twisted Thistle

WQED online program about food in Western Pennsylvania

The chefs at Twisted Thistle recently had camera crews following their culinary pursuits in the kitchen.

The Leechburg eatery will be featured in two-minute segment debuting April 12 on WQED's "Pittsburgh Eats" (wqed.org/pittsburgheats).

WQED launched the direct-to-web series with a goal of showcasing the Pittsburgh region's diverse culinary dining scene and the people that make it happen, from mom and pop establishments to the unique and cutting edge.

Past episodes have featured restaurants serving Polish food, an authentic French bakery and a Vietnamese-style coffeehouse.

Amy Grove of WQED oversees the "Pittsburgh Eats" digital team, and says the series has been well-received since its 2016 launch.

"We started the series to show people lots of things that people eat (all over Pittsburgh) and it's been fun and it keeps growing," Grove says.

Grove and her production crew filmed at Twisted Thistle on March 22, putting in a five-hour day interviewing the staff and, finally, tasting some of the prepared dishes.

"We fed them well," says Twisted Thistle owner Linda Alworth.

"We were very honored to be featured and this is great timing because our spring menu is coming out soon, " says Jamie Carson, general manager at Twisted Thistle.

Chefs Michael "Buzz" Olshanksy, Jamie Hill and Kenny Angelini were filmed working in the kitchen, creating three dishes — Thai Chicken Meatballs Lemon Grass, Tuna Taco Crispy Wontons, and seared Shrimp and Jumbo Scallops.

Executive pastry chef Jen Christy created two desserts: Death by Chocolate and a Toasted Coconut Torte.

Twisted Thistle opened to the public in 2013, showcasing innovative farm-to-table American cuisine. It also serves as the exclusive caterer for Lingrow Farm, a wedding and event venue in Gilpin.

Owner Linda Alworth was filmed talking about the restaurant's bar, which was constructed with walnut planks from a tree that died on her farm in Gilpin.

"It was quite a privilege to be featured," Alworth says."The crew was detail oriented and wanted to get the perfect 'beauty' shots of the food — it was fun."

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.