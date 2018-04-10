Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

How to sell Necco Wafers? Tell people they're going away for good

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
Sales of Necco Wafers are spiking, after a recent announcement that the Boston-based company could be folding.
npr.com
Sales of Necco Wafers are spiking, after a recent announcement that the Boston-based company could be folding.

Updated 16 hours ago

If BuzzFeed is right in calling Necco Wafers "everyone's least favorite Halloween candy," why are sales suddenly skyrocketing?

After the Boston-based company announced in March that a shutdown is looming, sales spiked.

March sales figures were up 63 percent from the March averages of 2008-17, says candystore.com.

But, up 63 percent from what?

It's hard to imagine those dusty little disks were flying off the shelves before the announcement. Who even buys them?

They've been around since 1847, but still they don't get a lot of love.

They show up at Halloween, but even then they seem to come out of a musty old stash with the peanut butter kisses and circus peanuts.

Although Necco Wafers do have their fans.

But, like Joni Mitchell said, sometimes you don't know what you've got till it's gone — so better to hoard than to go without.

Or, conspiracy theorists, is it all just a clever marketing ploy?

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me