How to sell Necco Wafers? Tell people they're going away for good

If BuzzFeed is right in calling Necco Wafers "everyone's least favorite Halloween candy," why are sales suddenly skyrocketing?

After the Boston-based company announced in March that a shutdown is looming, sales spiked.

Necco wafers have been around since 1847. If the company can't find a new owner, the end may be near. https://t.co/fUKqNHNlzX — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 8, 2018

NECCO wafers?? Oh No! Where am I going to get my chalk slices from??? — don vaccaro (@greatwhitetoad) March 28, 2018

March sales figures were up 63 percent from the March averages of 2008-17, says candystore.com.

But, up 63 percent from what?

It's hard to imagine those dusty little disks were flying off the shelves before the announcement. Who even buys them?

Today shall be remembered forever in history. I actually just heard "grab me some necco wafers" come from somebody's mouth. Absolutely unreal choice — Jake (@Jake_Ovaska) March 31, 2018

'Tropical drywall. Plaster surprise. Attic citrus.' These are some of the ways people describe Necco wafers, which are suddenly popular again. https://t.co/bICmOt6HJw — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 9, 2018

They've been around since 1847, but still they don't get a lot of love.

They show up at Halloween, but even then they seem to come out of a musty old stash with the peanut butter kisses and circus peanuts.

'I bought Necco Wafers to relive my childhood' *tastes one* 'Yup, these taste like they were around when I was a kid' -my dad #Easterweekend #easterbasket — Morgan (@morganhiggy88) March 30, 2018

If you enjoy necco wafers your a psycho path — lil kickstand (@brianOconnell_) April 3, 2018

Although Necco Wafers do have their fans.

What?? Necco wafers have always been a favorite of mine since childhood. I'm guessing the reason they went out of style is because they are *all natural*. Who wants that nowadays??? #allnatural #necco — Tracey (@TraceyTaylorOT) April 10, 2018

Hey, Necco Wafers are awesome! Especially the Pepto-Bismol flavored pink ones! — Anthony Ortenzi (@aortenzi) March 30, 2018

But, like Joni Mitchell said, sometimes you don't know what you've got till it's gone — so better to hoard than to go without.

Sad but the good news is NECCO wafers probably have a shelf life of 100 years so I'f I buy a few thousand rolls, I should be good for life (unless I live past 150) — Rick Born (@RickBorn) March 28, 2018

Or, conspiracy theorists, is it all just a clever marketing ploy?

How do you reinvigorate a product that has gone stale over the past few decades? Tell the world you are getting rid of it. #necco wafers are flying off the shelf and with names like Mary Janes, Squirrel Nut Zippers and Clark Bars why wouldn't you want to try them one last time. — Ryan O'Keefe (@whoisryanokeefe) April 10, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.