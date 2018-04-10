Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Jabo's Smoque House closes, Bloomfield site on market

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Jabo's Smoque House in Bloomfield has closed after only two years. Its interior has been renovated and the site is now on the market.
Updated 18 hours ago

After less than two years at its 4428 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield, address, Jabo's Smoque House recently closed.

According to a news release, the site of the former Del's Restaurant was purchased and fully renovated before reopening, and includes the addition of a custom bar.

The restaurant's menu features included brisket, pulled pork, chargrilled chicken, pastrami and corned beef.

No reason was given for the closure.

Citing other commitments, the partners are marketing the site through Specialty Group Pittsburgh.

The property includes multiple dining rooms, parking, patio space for outdoor dining, and a separate banquet room including bar and kitchen, the release states.

Specialty Group broker Terri Sokoloff notes that the site could be operated as a brewery, a themed restaurant, catering operation, sports bar, entertainment venue, or converted into hotel space.

The business is turnkey, she states, with no zoning and permitting procedures necessary.

"The space is very conducive to an experienced operator to open a second or third location," Sokoloff says in the release.

Details: 412-369-1555 or specialtygroup.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

