Food & Drink

Superior Motors lives up to its name, makes Food & Wine top 10

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Pittsburgh Restaurateur Kevin Sousa stands outside Superior Motors, the Braddock-based restaurant he opened in 2017. It's included in Food & Wine's list of Top 10 restaurants for 2018 in the U.S.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Updated 16 hours ago

It's quite a feat in the restaurant industry, especially less than one year after opening.

Superior Motors, Kevin Sousa's Braddock restaurant, is among the dining establishments Food & Wine magazine includes on its Top 10 for 2018.

In Sousa's eyes, it may have been a long time coming. From idea to opening , about five years went by. A Kickstarter campaign got funding started, but construction costs quickly absorbed the $300,000-plus raised.

Bigger ideas, and more investment, prevailed and the former Chevy dealership is employing Braddock residents and offering job training, the article notes.

Sousa, a McKees Rocks native, formerly operated Salt of the Earth in Garfield and Union Pig & Chicken and Station Street Hot Dogs in the city's East End.

The Food & Wine piece praises the menu, highlighting its seared halibut and juicy pork loin, and cites its produce, much grown from rooftop greenhouse seedlings, and discounts for Braddock diners.

"For so long I wasn't able to celebrate successes; I just had to apologize for failures. Now I am surrounded by amazing people who want to be in Braddock, who are even moving here to be a part of this. It feels really, really good," Sousa says in the article.

Superior Motors is the only Pennsylvania eatery to land on the Top 10 list, along with restaurants in Washington, D.C.; Oakland, Calif.; Ferndale, Mich.; Houston, New York City, Minneapolis, Austin, Seattle and Los Angeles.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

