Superior Motors lives up to its name, makes Food & Wine top 10

It's quite a feat in the restaurant industry, especially less than one year after opening.

Superior Motors, Kevin Sousa's Braddock restaurant, is among the dining establishments Food & Wine magazine includes on its Top 10 for 2018.

In Sousa's eyes, it may have been a long time coming. From idea to opening , about five years went by. A Kickstarter campaign got funding started, but construction costs quickly absorbed the $300,000-plus raised.

Bigger ideas, and more investment, prevailed and the former Chevy dealership is employing Braddock residents and offering job training, the article notes.

Sousa, a McKees Rocks native, formerly operated Salt of the Earth in Garfield and Union Pig & Chicken and Station Street Hot Dogs in the city's East End.

Congratulations to Braddock's own @SM15104 named one of Nation's Top 10 FOOD & WINE RESTAURANTS OF THE YEAR 2018 https://t.co/vxoW62RZoP — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) April 10, 2018

The Food & Wine piece praises the menu, highlighting its seared halibut and juicy pork loin, and cites its produce, much grown from rooftop greenhouse seedlings, and discounts for Braddock diners.

"For so long I wasn't able to celebrate successes; I just had to apologize for failures. Now I am surrounded by amazing people who want to be in Braddock, who are even moving here to be a part of this. It feels really, really good," Sousa says in the article.

Superior Motors is the only Pennsylvania eatery to land on the Top 10 list, along with restaurants in Washington, D.C.; Oakland, Calif.; Ferndale, Mich.; Houston, New York City, Minneapolis, Austin, Seattle and Los Angeles.

