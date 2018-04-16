Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Sunday, Bloody Mary, brunch beverage competition set

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, April 16, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
A typical Bloody Mary concoction with a tomato juice base and celery stalk garnish. Bloody Mary samples will be part of Pittsburgh's first Bloody Mary Competition, set for May 20 at the Stage at Karma.
Stock image/TMS
Updated 17 hours ago

The Bloody Mary remains a brunch favorite, with fixings bars popping up at restaurants as patrons choose from among garnishes including the standard celery stick to olives, citrus slices, bacon strips and cocktail shrimp.

Despite the minimal ingredients in a classic Bloody Mary — tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire, lemon juice, salt, pepper, celery, horseradish, maybe hot sauce — there are still cocktails that turn out from "meh" to "marvelous."

As part of an introduction to the new Pittsburgh Libations Week , set for October, "Bloodys & Brunch - a Bloody Mary Festival," will be held noon to 3 p.m. (general admission) May 20 at the Stage at Karma , 1713 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh.

Participants will enjoy unlimited Bloody Mary samples from a number of participating Pittsburgh bars, and can vote for their favorites.

According to a news release, the Bloody Mary competition focuses on "the flavor and the ingenuity of our participants to bring you their unique spin on one of the most popular cocktails in the world."

A small fixings bar will be available for those who like to "accessorize" their drinks, and ticket purchase includes a Mimosa bar, the release notes.

Those looking for a different variety of libation can order from a cash bar.

Partial proceeds from the event benefit Lending Hearts , a local non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for pediatric cancer, the release states.

Details: jamesstreetpromotions.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

