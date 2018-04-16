Sunday, Bloody Mary, brunch beverage competition set

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Bloody Mary remains a brunch favorite, with fixings bars popping up at restaurants as patrons choose from among garnishes including the standard celery stick to olives, citrus slices, bacon strips and cocktail shrimp.

Despite the minimal ingredients in a classic Bloody Mary — tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire, lemon juice, salt, pepper, celery, horseradish, maybe hot sauce — there are still cocktails that turn out from "meh" to "marvelous."

As part of an introduction to the new Pittsburgh Libations Week , set for October, "Bloodys & Brunch - a Bloody Mary Festival," will be held noon to 3 p.m. (general admission) May 20 at the Stage at Karma , 1713 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh.

Head to @thestageatkarma for a Bloody Mary Competition on 5/20! Enjoy unlimited samples from the best Bloody Mary spots in the 'Burgh, judges, bottomless mimosas, and more! Get details and tix: https://t.co/1MVlu71w4j pic.twitter.com/qX5omuMO4k — PGH Libations Week (@pghlibationweek) April 15, 2018

Participants will enjoy unlimited Bloody Mary samples from a number of participating Pittsburgh bars, and can vote for their favorites.

According to a news release, the Bloody Mary competition focuses on "the flavor and the ingenuity of our participants to bring you their unique spin on one of the most popular cocktails in the world."

A small fixings bar will be available for those who like to "accessorize" their drinks, and ticket purchase includes a Mimosa bar, the release notes.

Those looking for a different variety of libation can order from a cash bar.

Partial proceeds from the event benefit Lending Hearts , a local non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for pediatric cancer, the release states.

