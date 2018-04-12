Warm, toasty, creamy goodness — What's not to love on #NationalGrilledCheeseDay?
It's deceptively simple — creamy, melty cheese between two pieces of buttered, grilled bread. It is, of course, a grilled cheese sandwich. Today is the day we celebrate everyone's favorite accompaniment to a bowl of tomato soup. April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Day.
And, of course, Twitter is abuzz with lovers of the sammies tweeting with #NationalGrilledCheeseDay.
#NationalGrilledCheeseDay I know what I want for lunch! pic.twitter.com/1ewXATbfCH— MPete (@Seabee81) April 12, 2018
Today is #NationalGrilledCheeseDay . I LOVE grilled cheese sandwiches! Problem is, I like to drench my bread in butter and add extra cheese which means double time on the treadmill! :) #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/8kH1Y1npg2— Danielle Knox (@Fox35Danielle) April 12, 2018
This Bacon Wrapped Grilled Cheese is EXACTLY how you need to celebrate #NationalGrilledCheeseDay ! #OneChewThree #TheChew pic.twitter.com/srdnbmoGKd— The Chew (@thechew) April 12, 2018
Happy #NationalGrilledCheeseDay That's what I'm talking about . . . pic.twitter.com/Wg29ojJQ7w— H.D. Armstrong (@HDArmstrong1) April 12, 2018
The best way to have a grilled cheese sandwich is to add Bacon. #NationalGrilledCheeseDay pic.twitter.com/FdT9ZWa7vq— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) April 12, 2018
It's #NationalGrilledCheeseDay - which is amazing by itself - but what is more amazing is that I can waste 5 minutes searching for my favorite grilled cheese gif. The world is crazy right now. pic.twitter.com/7SHfz8Xyz6— Amanda Post (@ajpostnews) April 12, 2018
Today is #NationalGrilledCheeseDay #ThursdayThoughts #LetMe get a grilled cheese sandwich. pic.twitter.com/gG01NOz0Ic— World News (@News_National) April 12, 2018
If American cheese and Wonder Bread is a little too pedestrian for you, try this one:
Or this one:
Head Chef @ElanaKarp shares her top-secret tips for perfecting the grilled cheese sandwich, to celebrate #NationalGrilledCheeseDay in style. https://t.co/hw5EENOaBN pic.twitter.com/0OTxhaUhuz— plated (@plated) April 12, 2018
Last one:
Happy #NationalGrilledCheeseDay ! Married bobsledders @eamslider24 & @NicTaylorUSA go head-to-head in this #TeamUSA cook-off! Get the recipe: https://t.co/vbPZh4wW1D pic.twitter.com/RkRViwSqgy— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) April 12, 2018
