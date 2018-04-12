Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Heinz wants to know: Do you want 'Mayochup'?

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Do you want it? Heinz wants to know.
Kraft Heinz
Mayonnaise plus ketchup equals... Mayochup?

Would anyone want mayo and ketchup blended together in the same bottle? Heinz is posing the question.

The company is asking condiment lovers on Twitter .

The poll is underway through Sunday. More than 500,000 votes had been cast as of Thursday afternoon — with 55 percent in favor, and 45 percent saying "Nah, I'll make my own."

"If the poll closes with 500,000 votes in its favor, the brand will bring Heinz Mayochup to the United States," the company said in a press release.

Mayochup apparently already is available internationally, but not in the United States. Who knew Americans were so deprived?

It's been available only in Persian Gulf states since 2016.

"This is a condiment for all occasions — whether dipping fries, dressing a burger, or making a sandwich," Heinz Marketing Director Nicole Kulwicki said. "We've seen a fierce debate on Twitter, with over 200,000 already voting yes, it's looking like Heinz Mayochup has a strong chance of launching!"

If the vote comes out favorably, what to call it in the states will also be put up for a vote before its release, the company said.

"We know our friends in Idaho and Utah are passionate about 'Fry Sauce,' and we've seen lots of other great suggestions online, so if we get to 500,000 YES votes, we will be giving the nation a say in our final name," Kulwicki said.

Can't wait? Heinz points out that Mayochup can be made at home by combining their already available Heinz Real Mayonnaise and Heinz Ketchup .

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

