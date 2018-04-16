America says yes to 'Mayochup' — but is there a better name?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Get ready to pass the Mayochup, America.

Or, maybe, whatever it ends up getting called.

Voting on Twitter ended Sunday, and 55 percent of more than 930,000 respondents were in favor of Heinz releasing the blend of mayonnaise and ketchup, currently only available in Persian Gulf states.

"We're thrilled that after more than 500,000 votes on social media, Heinz Mayochup will make its official stateside debut this year," Heinz marketing director Nicole Kulwicki said.

Their results were markedly different from responses to the Trib's own poll, in which just over half said "Yuck. That sounds terrible."

Now, the question becomes — what to call it.

We heard you saucy Americans and we're bringing you our version of the delicious duo you've been eating for years. Are you Team Mayochup or should we call it something else? Let us know your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/q0PRofYOO5 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 16, 2018

"We know people have combined mayonnaise and ketchup for years and they are passionate about its name," Kulwicki said. "That's why we're asking America to share their suggestions, to ensure our version of this delicious duo gets the name it deserves."

Suggestions are being taken on Twitter .

There was no word on when Heinz would settle on a name, but Heinz announced Monday it would be released this year.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.