Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

America says yes to 'Mayochup' — but is there a better name?

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, April 16, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Kraft Heinz
Voting on Twitter closed Sunday, April 15, 2018 with 55 percent of more than 930,000 votes in favor of Heinz releasing a blend of mayonnaise and ketchup tentatively called 'Mayochup.' Now, the company is taking suggestions on whether to call it that, or something else.
Voting on Twitter closed Sunday, April 15, 2018 with 55 percent of more than 930,000 votes in favor of Heinz releasing a blend of mayonnaise and ketchup tentatively called 'Mayochup.' Now, the company is taking suggestions on whether to call it that, or something else.

Updated 14 hours ago

Get ready to pass the Mayochup, America.

Or, maybe, whatever it ends up getting called.

Voting on Twitter ended Sunday, and 55 percent of more than 930,000 respondents were in favor of Heinz releasing the blend of mayonnaise and ketchup, currently only available in Persian Gulf states.

"We're thrilled that after more than 500,000 votes on social media, Heinz Mayochup will make its official stateside debut this year," Heinz marketing director Nicole Kulwicki said.

Their results were markedly different from responses to the Trib's own poll, in which just over half said "Yuck. That sounds terrible."

Now, the question becomes — what to call it.

"We know people have combined mayonnaise and ketchup for years and they are passionate about its name," Kulwicki said. "That's why we're asking America to share their suggestions, to ensure our version of this delicious duo gets the name it deserves."

Suggestions are being taken on Twitter .

There was no word on when Heinz would settle on a name, but Heinz announced Monday it would be released this year.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me