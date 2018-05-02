Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

'A Smithsonian Conversation on Wine' promises a tasty lesson at the Senator John Heinz History Center

Mary Pickels
Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
As part of its 'American Spirits' exhibit, the Senator John Heinz History Center will host Smithsonian curator Paula J. Johnson for a conversation on wine and Prohibition on May 6.
Updated 3 hours ago

Wine aficionados and history buffs alike will enjoy "In Vino Veritas: A Smithsonian Conversation on Wine," at 2 p.m. May 6 at the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.

Paula J. Johnson, curator with the Smithsonian Institution with which the History Center is associated, will present the discussion of wine and Prohibition in conjunction with the center's Italian American program and "American Spirits: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition" exhibit, according to a news release.

The traveling exhibit from the National Constitution Center brings to life the roaring '20s, exploring Prohibition-era America through rare artifacts, immersive displays and interactive activities, the release states.

Johnson will discuss her work documenting American wine history at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. She is responsible for the food technology and marine resources collections and is project director and co-curator of the Smithsonian's new "FOOD: Transforming the American Table, 1950-2000" exhibit.

Ron Casertano of CFP Winemakers and Johnson will discuss the influence of home winemaking in Pittsburgh history, and those attending can taste samples from Pittsburgh Winery and local family winemakers as well as explore the "American Spirits" exhibits.

Registration is required, admission is $20.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org/events

