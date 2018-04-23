Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Ligonier plans sip, stroll, shop event

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, April 23, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce's newest event, the Ligonier Wine Walk, invites people to sip, step and shop on May 12.
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts soup and pumpkin spice samplings to encourage visitors to learn about and patronize downtown merchants.

From 3 to 5 p.m. May 12, a new event, the Ligonier Wine Walk, will offer samples of Pennsylvania wineries' varieties, along with creative wine beverages local restaurants will prepare, according to the chamber's website.

Ticket holders will visit participating businesses in downtown Ligonier to sample the various beverages.

Tickets are $20, with a designated driver ticket available for $5. That ticket will include a non-alcoholic beverage during the event. All ticket holders will receive a souvenir wine glass, the site notes.

Details: 724-238-4200 or visit the chamber office, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

