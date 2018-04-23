Ligonier plans sip, stroll, shop event
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts soup and pumpkin spice samplings to encourage visitors to learn about and patronize downtown merchants.
From 3 to 5 p.m. May 12, a new event, the Ligonier Wine Walk, will offer samples of Pennsylvania wineries' varieties, along with creative wine beverages local restaurants will prepare, according to the chamber's website.
Ticket holders will visit participating businesses in downtown Ligonier to sample the various beverages.
Tickets are $20, with a designated driver ticket available for $5. That ticket will include a non-alcoholic beverage during the event. All ticket holders will receive a souvenir wine glass, the site notes.
Details: 724-238-4200 or visit the chamber office, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier.
