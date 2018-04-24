What's Brewing: The comeback of gose-style beer

Gose is a German-style sour beer that is tart, somewhat fruity and quite refreshing. Although gose (pronounced, “go-suh”) originated in Goslar, Germany, its popularity heightened in Leipzig around 1738. One reason for this gain in popularity was that it did not follow Reinheitsgebot, the German purity law. This law stated that beer could only include water, barley, yeast and hops.

Reinheitsgebot was instituted to make certain that wheat and oats were strictly used to make bread while supplies were low. Gose beer's popularity declined, and by 1945 the last German brewery producing it closed its doors. Some say the endangered style would have become extinct if not for home brewers keeping the recipes alive for years.

There are two identifiable characteristics that make a true gose beer. The first is its saltiness that naturally occurred from being brewed with water from the Gose River. Today, brewers use sea salt to replicate this refreshing taste. The second identifiable characteristic is coriander, which contributes a bit of spice and dryness to the finish. In addition, lactic acid is used in the brewing cycle to impart a sour taste. Gose is an unfiltered beer brewed with malted wheat which produces a natural yellow color, body and a cloudy appearance. Many are brewed with fruit and various flavored syrups that add a tartness to its already complex profile.

You may have noticed that gose beer is starting to appear again with some regularity. I believe this thirst quencher has made a comeback!

As Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week continues through April 29, there are a number of local collaboration beers being poured. One of particular interest is a gose style brewed by Butler Brew Works in conjunction with New Dimension Comics. It's called Kryptonite. Prepare yourself, because this beer is bright green. But you'll love it!

Here are some other gose beers you can find at your local distributor or on tap at a brewery near you.

Mark Brewer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer and the author and illustrator of Brewology, An Illustrated Dictionary for Beer Lovers.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

SeaQuench Ale

Gose (4.9% ABV). Pours hazy yellow with a fizzy white head. Quite effervescent. Aromas of lime, cereal grains and citrus. Flavors of lime, citrus, wheat bread, salt, acidity and tartness. Light body with good carbonation. Finishes tart with lime peel citrus and salt. Refreshing quality.

Rhinegeist Brewery

Peach Dodo

Gose (4.4% ABV). Pours cloudy and straw yellow. Light bubbling carbonated head dissipates quickly. Smells citrusy, sour, and the aroma of tart peaches is only slightly present. Initially face-cringing sour! Sweet, tart, taste of citrus, subdued peaches and salty. Feels soft in the mouth. Light body with ample carbonation. Finishes dry with a crisp taste of subdued yet sour peaches.

Butler Brew Works

Kryptonite

Gose (7.5% ABV). Pours bright green with a bubbly white head of tightly packed bubbles. Aromas of fresh cut lemon, lime and cereal grain. Tastes of tart lemon and lime. Bready with a refreshing saltiness balanced with moderately sweet malt. Medium body and fully carbonated. Finishes slightly sour, crisp with lingering lemon and lime.