'Drink for Pink' and help fight breast cancer with Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh
Updated 8 hours ago
The Oakland Business Improvement District will host its 10th annual “Drink for Pink” fundraising event to benefit Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh from 4-7 p.m. May 9 at Hilton Garden Inn University Place, 3454 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, featuring numerous local guests and celebrity bartenders.
The 21-plus event is free and open to the public, with drink and food purchases and tips going to Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania and the fight against breast cancer, according to a news release.
All “Pink Drink” sales and tips, and a portion of all other event sales, along with 20 percent of all same-day breakfast, lunch and dinner sales, will also be donated to the cause, the release states.
Among the special guests and local celebrity bartenders participating in the event are state Sen. Jay Costa, state Rep. Dan Frankel, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, breast cancer advocates Talia Piazza and Cristiane Souza, Pittsburgh Council President Bruce Kraus, Pittsburgh Councilwoman Erika Strassburger, Pittsburgh Councilman Corey O'Connor, Dave Massaro, Massaro Properties, LLC; Charles Batch, Batch Foundation and former Pittsburgh Steeler; comedian Jimmy Krenn, Betsy Benson, Pittsburgh Magazine publisher and vice president; Abby Goldstein, 91.3 WYEP general manager; Allison Harden, Pittsburgh's nighttime economy manager; Nathan Rost, Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania; Bill Flanagan, host, “Our Region's Business”; John Krolicki, UPMC vice president of facilities and support services; John Wilds, University of Pittsburgh's assistant vice chancellor for community relations.
Details: DrinkForPink.org or #Drink4Pink on Twitter.
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.