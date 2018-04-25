Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

'Drink for Pink' and help fight breast cancer with Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
Talia Piazza, of Mt. Washington, breast cancer advocate, shows off her 'Sanguine' tattoo. She got the tattoo after battling cancer twice. Piazza will be among the special guests at the 'Drink for Pink' 10th anniversary fundraiser, held by the Oakland Business Improvement District on May 9.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Former Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Charlie Batch will join the festivities on May 9 as the Oakland Business Improvement District holds its 10th annual 'Drink for Pink' fundraiser at Hilton Garden Inn University Place in Oakland.
Tribune-Review file
Pittsburgh comedian Jimmy Krenn (center) is among the celebrities and special guests participating in the Oakland Business Improvement District's 10th annual 'Drink for Pink' fundraiser, set for May 9. Shown above, Krenn enjoys the 2015 Pittsburgh Rock 'N Roll Legends induction ceremony at the Hard Rock Cafe in Station Square on the Southside of Pittsburgh.
John Altdorfer
The Oakland Business Improvement District will host its 10th annual “Drink for Pink” fundraising event to benefit Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh from 4-7 p.m. May 9 at Hilton Garden Inn University Place, 3454 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, featuring numerous local guests and celebrity bartenders.

The 21-plus event is free and open to the public, with drink and food purchases and tips going to Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania and the fight against breast cancer, according to a news release.

All “Pink Drink” sales and tips, and a portion of all other event sales, along with 20 percent of all same-day breakfast, lunch and dinner sales, will also be donated to the cause, the release states.

Among the special guests and local celebrity bartenders participating in the event are state Sen. Jay Costa, state Rep. Dan Frankel, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, breast cancer advocates Talia Piazza and Cristiane Souza, Pittsburgh Council President Bruce Kraus, Pittsburgh Councilwoman Erika Strassburger, Pittsburgh Councilman Corey O'Connor, Dave Massaro, Massaro Properties, LLC; Charles Batch, Batch Foundation and former Pittsburgh Steeler; comedian Jimmy Krenn, Betsy Benson, Pittsburgh Magazine publisher and vice president; Abby Goldstein, 91.3 WYEP general manager; Allison Harden, Pittsburgh's nighttime economy manager; Nathan Rost, Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania; Bill Flanagan, host, “Our Region's Business”; John Krolicki, UPMC vice president of facilities and support services; John Wilds, University of Pittsburgh's assistant vice chancellor for community relations.

Details: DrinkForPink.org or #Drink4Pink on Twitter.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

