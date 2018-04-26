Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

College kids: Save a few bucks with these 20 restaurant discounts

Meghan Rodgers | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Lots of restaurants don't advertise their deals, but that doesn't mean you can't cash in on some savings just for showing your student ID at the register.
Meghan Rodgers
Lots of restaurants don't advertise their deals, but that doesn't mean you can't cash in on some savings just for showing your student ID at the register.
McDonald's offers students a 10 percent discount.
Pixabay
McDonald's offers students a 10 percent discount.

Updated 1 hour ago

It's the end of the semester for millions of college students across America, which means one thing — meal plans are running out. But the good news is that there are tons of restaurants offering killer deals for college kids. Lots of restaurants don't advertise their deals, but that doesn't mean you can't cash in on some savings just for showing your student ID at the register.

While 10 percent off, or a free drink might not sound like much, it all adds up — especially if you're eating at that restaurant anyway. And remember that other restaurants may have student discounts too, so wherever you're eating, don't be shy — just ask the server. The worst they'll say is "no."

Here are a few deals we found:

1. CHIPOTLE Chipotle is king of college campuses, and that burrito bowl — it's practically your life line. Next time you're about to drop eight bucks on a burrito, show your student ID and at least get a drink for free.

2. BURGER KING Many BK locations give students 10 percent off their entire order.

3. DAIRY QUEEN Not be be outdone by the Burger King, Dairy Queen offers a similar deal. Whip out your student ID and score 10 percent off your order — Blizzards, brownie sundaes, burgers — it's all included.

4. DUNKIN' DONUTS When you canít dismiss that donut craving any longer, take advantage of 10 percent off at Dunkin' with a valid student ID.

5. CHICK-FIL-A What can help a student focus on studying more than a satisfying box of Chick-fil-A nuggets? At many locations, students can get a free drink with purchase of a meal.

6. MCDONALD'S While your entire order at Mickey D's probably never tops a few dollars anyway, the fast food giant gives students 10 percent off. Don't let your early morning grogginess let you forget this applies to breakfast at McDonald's, too!

7. SUBWAY Show your valid student ID and score 10 percent off your entire Subway order.

8. PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA Papa John's Pizza calls so many college campuses home, it's fitting they'd offer a student discount. Enjoy 10 to 20 percent off of a pizza or a side.

9. PIZZA HUT Not to be outdone by other pizza joints, Pizza Hut offers 10 to 20 percent off of pizzas.

10. DOMINOS Guess what? Students can get 10 to 20 percent off here, too!

11. ARBY'S Get 10 percent off of those incredible curly fries, or anything else you wish, at Arby's participating locations with valid student ID.

12. BUFFALO WILD WINGS Many locations will give 10 percent off to students. Just ask! Don't be shy.

13. FIREHOUSE SUBS Students can score 10 percent off when they check in first with the sub shop.

14. QDOBA Qdoba gives two options. Get a free drink with purchase of a meal OR a burrito meal for just $5 — personally, the burrito sounds like a better deal.

15. SHONEY'S Students can get 15 percent off tasty comfort food at participating Shoney's.

16. TACO BELL A favorite among college campus diners, participating Taco Bells give students 10 percent off with valid ID.

17. TCBY Because students can not live on savory foods along, many locations will give students 15 percent off the yogurt treat of their choice.

18. WAFFLE HOUSE Students near a Waffle House can enjoy 10 percent off of waffles and coffee.

19. BD'S MONGOLIAN GRILL For something a little less fast-foody, head to the Mongolian Grill. Once a week, select locations offer student nights where students can claim a $9.99 stir fry bowl with proper ID.

20. BUCA DI BEPPO College kids can eat family style at Buca di Beppo, while enjoying 10 percent off with student IDs.

Discounts vary by location. Be sure to call ahead or check with your local restaurant to find out if they participate.

BONUS: For students who prefer to cook, Krogerís grocery stores offer 5 percent off to students with valid ID.

Article by Meghan Rodgers, Everybody Craves,

http://www.everybodycraves.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

Related Content
Pennsylvania is hardest-hit in growing E. coli outbreak from tainted lettuce
The number of people sickened by tainted romaine lettuce is growing, with 31 new cases of E. coli reported to the Centers for Disease Control ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me