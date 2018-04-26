College kids: Save a few bucks with these 20 restaurant discounts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's the end of the semester for millions of college students across America, which means one thing — meal plans are running out. But the good news is that there are tons of restaurants offering killer deals for college kids. Lots of restaurants don't advertise their deals, but that doesn't mean you can't cash in on some savings just for showing your student ID at the register.

While 10 percent off, or a free drink might not sound like much, it all adds up — especially if you're eating at that restaurant anyway. And remember that other restaurants may have student discounts too, so wherever you're eating, don't be shy — just ask the server. The worst they'll say is "no."

Here are a few deals we found:

1. CHIPOTLE Chipotle is king of college campuses, and that burrito bowl — it's practically your life line. Next time you're about to drop eight bucks on a burrito, show your student ID and at least get a drink for free.

2. BURGER KING Many BK locations give students 10 percent off their entire order.

3. DAIRY QUEEN Not be be outdone by the Burger King, Dairy Queen offers a similar deal. Whip out your student ID and score 10 percent off your order — Blizzards, brownie sundaes, burgers — it's all included.

4. DUNKIN' DONUTS When you canít dismiss that donut craving any longer, take advantage of 10 percent off at Dunkin' with a valid student ID.

5. CHICK-FIL-A What can help a student focus on studying more than a satisfying box of Chick-fil-A nuggets? At many locations, students can get a free drink with purchase of a meal.

6. MCDONALD'S While your entire order at Mickey D's probably never tops a few dollars anyway, the fast food giant gives students 10 percent off. Don't let your early morning grogginess let you forget this applies to breakfast at McDonald's, too!

7. SUBWAY Show your valid student ID and score 10 percent off your entire Subway order.

8. PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA Papa John's Pizza calls so many college campuses home, it's fitting they'd offer a student discount. Enjoy 10 to 20 percent off of a pizza or a side.

9. PIZZA HUT Not to be outdone by other pizza joints, Pizza Hut offers 10 to 20 percent off of pizzas.

10. DOMINOS Guess what? Students can get 10 to 20 percent off here, too!

11. ARBY'S Get 10 percent off of those incredible curly fries, or anything else you wish, at Arby's participating locations with valid student ID.

12. BUFFALO WILD WINGS Many locations will give 10 percent off to students. Just ask! Don't be shy.

13. FIREHOUSE SUBS Students can score 10 percent off when they check in first with the sub shop.

14. QDOBA Qdoba gives two options. Get a free drink with purchase of a meal OR a burrito meal for just $5 — personally, the burrito sounds like a better deal.

15. SHONEY'S Students can get 15 percent off tasty comfort food at participating Shoney's.

16. TACO BELL A favorite among college campus diners, participating Taco Bells give students 10 percent off with valid ID.

17. TCBY Because students can not live on savory foods along, many locations will give students 15 percent off the yogurt treat of their choice.

18. WAFFLE HOUSE Students near a Waffle House can enjoy 10 percent off of waffles and coffee.

19. BD'S MONGOLIAN GRILL For something a little less fast-foody, head to the Mongolian Grill. Once a week, select locations offer student nights where students can claim a $9.99 stir fry bowl with proper ID.

20. BUCA DI BEPPO College kids can eat family style at Buca di Beppo, while enjoying 10 percent off with student IDs.

Discounts vary by location. Be sure to call ahead or check with your local restaurant to find out if they participate.

BONUS: For students who prefer to cook, Krogerís grocery stores offer 5 percent off to students with valid ID.