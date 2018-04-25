Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Amid rabbit trademark dispute, distilleries agree to just get along

Kirk Mitchell, The Denver Post | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
Rabbit Hole Spirits and Old Elk Distillery feature similar rabbit-themed trademarks.
Rabbit Hole Spirits and Old Elk Distillery feature similar rabbit-themed trademarks.
Rabbit Hole Spirits of Louisville, Ky., features a leaping-rabbit for its trademark.
Rabbit Hole Spirits
Rabbit Hole Spirits of Louisville, Ky., features a leaping-rabbit for its trademark.
Old Elk Distillery's logo is a white rabbit with a golden scarf.
Old Elk Distillery
Old Elk Distillery's logo is a white rabbit with a golden scarf.

Updated 3 hours ago

Old Elk Distillery has settled a federal trademark infringement lawsuit that alleged the rabbit logo used on bottles of Fort Collins spiritmaker's Nooku Bourbon Cream was a copy cat.

Rabbit Hole Spirits of Louisville, Ky., claimed Old Elk pilfered its leaping-rabbit trademark to confuse whiskey and gin lovers into buying the blended spirit called Nooku, an Arapaho language word for snowshoe hare.

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed. Rabbit Hole was seeking compensation for all profits Old Elk received while using “infringing rabbit marks.”

However, Old Elk still displays a white rabbit with a golden scarf on its Nooku Bourbon Cream bottles and proclaims “this rabbit has teeth.”

Old Elk spokeswoman Nancy Fishgold said Wednesday that both companies will keep their logos the way they are without any changes.

“Per the terms of their agreement, the two distilleries have agreed to a mutually acceptable coexistence,” she said. “Both Old Elk Distillery and Rabbit Hole Distillery look forward to the continued crafting of each company's distinct spirits.”

Since 2012, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Rabbit Hole numerous trademark, service mark and trade dress registrations, the company says. Its leaping rabbit logos have been emblazoned on snifters, shot glasses and whiskey glasses. Rabbit Hole products include Rabbit Hole Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Straight Rye Whiskey and Rabbit Hole London Dry Whiskey.

Old Elk introduced Nooku in 2016 using the slogan, “Soft as a rabbit, hard as bourbon.” It also promoted its bourbon in connection to the Kentucky Derby. The advertisement includes a recipe for mint julep on its Facebook page, the lawsuit says.

Old Elk initially denied its mark infringed on Rabbit Hole.

“This unique product is a creation from Old Elk Distillery and was awarded Gold at the 2017 New York International Spirits Competition,” Old Elk advertised on its website. Old Elk was also named Colorado Distillery of the Year in 2016 and 2017 during the competition.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me