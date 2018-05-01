Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Games, rides and Potato Patch Fries ... Kennywood's (almost) open

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Fresh cut Potato Patch Fries are a go-to item at an amusement park. They are ready to be topped with bacon, cheese, vinegar, gravy or seasoned salt or just some plain ketchup.
COURTESY KENNYWOOD
Funnel cake at Idlwild and SoakZone has fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
COURTESY IDLEWILD & SOAKZONE
Cool off with an ice cream cone on your visit to Idlewild and SoakZone in Ligonier.
Robie Capps Photography
The famous 'Cyclone' ice cream cone, is a homemade waffle cone filled with ice cream, fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Enjoy this tasty treat at Idlewild and SoakZone in Ligonier.
COURTESY IDLEWILD & SOAKZONE
Fresh cut Potato Patch Fries are a go-to item at an amusement park. They are ready to be topped with bacon, cheese, vinegar, gravy or seasoned salt or just some plain ketchup.
Robie Capps Photography
Kandy Kaleidoscope is located conveniently near the main entrance or exit to Kennywood depending on which way you are going. This sweet shop has everything from homemade fudge to candy from days past. The varieties of fudge choices rotate through the summer.
COURTESY KENNYWOOD
Bean Sprouts at Kennywood offers some health conscious food choices such as this Grilledzilla, a gooey grilled cheese and vegetable sandwich.
COURTESY KENNYWOOD
The Swhinery BBQ is in its second season at Kennywood Park. This is the second year for this place which is known for its expert award-winning ribs and brisket. It’s conveniently location next to the beer garden.
COURTESY KENNYWOOD
Bean Sprouts at Kennywood offers some health conscious food choices such as the Grilledzilla, a gooey grilled cheese and vegetable sandwich.
COURTESY KENNYWOOD
With the warm weather finally here, and summer a little over a month away what better way to spend a sunny, hot day than at an amusement park?

Kennywood Park in West Mifflin opens weekends starting May 5 and daily on May 24. Idlewild and SoakZone in Ligonier is not far behind with Idlewild's limited operation May 19-20 and SoakZone opening on May 25.

Both offer fun rides and attractions, as well as, plenty of food choices to help fuel guests between roller coasters and merry go rounds. A go-to choice — available at both establishments — are the fresh cut Potato Patch Fries. These delectable fried treats are ready to be topped with bacon, cheese, vinegar, gravy, seasoned salt or just some plain ketchup. Guests can also bring their own fare and dine at one of many picnic tables — but goodies at these parks are part of the experience.

Here are some other treats to munch on at each park:

Idlewild and SoakZone came into existence in 1878. It including amusement rides, the famed Story Book Forest and water slides, such as the Pipeline Plunge. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission recognized it with a roadside marker and it was named Best Children's Park by Amusement Today.

Mine-Shaft Kitchen: This food-court area themed to an 1880s mining town, which encompasses the Swhinery BBQ, also found at Kennywood, serving pulled pork and chicken, beef brisket, corn on the cob, and giant turkey legs.

Loco Robertos: Lovers of Tex-Mex food can enjoy tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and grilled steak, chicken or taco salads.

The Sandwich Factory: Located in the main amusement section of the park, this place offers Philly steak or chicken hoagies and specialty burgers such as the Ligonier burger with grilled onions, mushrooms and provolone. There is also a mountain burger of cheddar cheese, bacon and barbecue sauce.

Tasty treats: For those with a sweet tooth, try a Dole whip sundae, milkshakes, banana splits and a Cyclone cone – a fresh made and hand rolled waffle cone with vanilla ice cream, fresh-cut strawberries and mounds of whipped cream. Or try a funnel cake covered in fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Go healthier: Options include freshly made salads and fruit cups, as well as deli hoagies. A select organic menu is available at Boardwalk Pizza and gluten-friendly macaroni and cheese, Potato Patch Fries and chicken tenders are among the choices.

New this year: Auntie Anne's Pretzels, featuring the entire lineup of flavored hand-rolled soft pretzels, including the ever popular cinnamon sugar, pretzel nuggets and dipping sauces.

An all-season dining pass is $79.99 which includes one lunch and one dinner and one snack each visit (with purchase of a season pass which start at $59.99.) Drinks not included. Daily admission is $37.99.

Details: 724-236-3666 or idlewild.com

Kennywood was founded in 1898. It was designated a National Landmark in 1987. Three of its roller coasters date back to the 1920s, including the Jack Rabbit (1920), with its thrilling 70-foot "double-dip," the Racer (1927), known for its single track racing coasters, and Pippen (1924), later converted into a fan favorite, the Thunderbolt, which turns 50 this year.

Kandy Kaleidoscope: Located conveniently near the main entrance or exit depending on which way you are going this sweet shop has everything from homemade fudge to candy from days past. The varieties of fudge choices rotate through the summer.

Bean Sprouts: Kennywood is making an effort to offer some health conscious food choices such as the Grilledzilla, a gooey grilled cheese and vegetable sandwich. Located near Kiddieland, there are espresso drinks for parents to get a much needed energy boost.

Johnny Rockets: Opened in 2014, this restaurant offers a dining experience where waitresses take your order and deliver it to you such as a juicy classic hamburger and French fries, and of course, a milkshake. It sits on the site of the original carousel.

The Swhinery BBQ: This is the second year for this place which is known for its expert award-winning ribs and brisket. It's conveniently location next to the beer garden.

Golden Nugget: One of Kennywood's most recognizable stands this is where you get a premium vanilla ice cream cone, dipped in chocolate and covered in sprinkles or peanuts and topped with a cherry. Well, new this year, will be a chocolate-covered banana – a little healthier option.

Food trucks: Throughout the season, Kennywood will partner with food trucks which will be parked outside offering menu items not necessarily found in the park.

An all-season dining pass is $84.99 which includes one lunch and one dinner and one snack each visit (with purchase of a season pass which start at $54.99. Drinks not included. Daily admission is $41.99.

Details: 412-461-0500 or kennywood.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

click me