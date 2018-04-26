Gluten-free? Not on National Pretzel Day
Here's a little history lesson for National Pretzel Day:
Legend has it that, around A.D. 610, Italian monks served their young students treats of baked dough twisted in the shape of crossed arms — the traditional posture for prayer. As the twisty treat spread through medieval Europe, it's three holes came to represent the Holy Trinity — Father, Son and Holy Spirit — and pretzels were linked to good luck, long life and prosperity.
Just to make things clear.This is a pretzel.It is knot bread. #NationalPretzelDay pic.twitter.com/1tDXuA5JAJ— J. D. Young (@youngmindtweets) April 26, 2018
Little-known facts about the pretzel and how it became on of the fastest-growing snack foods in the world. (News and analysis from university experts published by The Conversation. Distributed by AP.) @ColoradoStateU https://t.co/FJ6Eyhcatd— The Associated Press (@AP) April 26, 2018
These days, you'll find pretzels in just about every configuration and texture imaginable, from crunchy rods to soft buns to Mickey Mouse ears.
Happy #NationalPretzelDay ☺️ pic.twitter.com/kmBTX7JgJ5— LaurenNYknicks (@AaliyahNevaeh7) April 26, 2018
We're kicking off #NationalPretzelDay by enjoying a favorite, the classic Mickey Pretzel, at Disney's #AnimalKingdom ! pic.twitter.com/EHMRXpHnYS— Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) April 26, 2018
Pity those who are gluten-free on this day to celebrate the carb-loaded, salt-laden pretzel.
Hey y'all...it's #NationalPretzelDay pic.twitter.com/3xj4001iMC— Adam Amin (@adamamin) April 26, 2018
#NationalPretzelDay --- One of my favorite foods. pic.twitter.com/Sug6RxLVou— Leigh Spann (@WFLALeigh) April 26, 2018
Today is #NationalPretzelDay . Am I the only one who doesn't like pretzels?— Recipesforeverysoul (@recps4everysoul) April 26, 2018
You can eat them plain or dip them.
What is your favorite pretzel topping? #NationalPretzelDay— Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) April 26, 2018
Make them savory or sweet.
Today is #NationalPretzelDay - ok so salt or without salt? Your girl is Team NO Salt. Oh and pass the mustard or sweet mustard.— Annie Yu (@AnnieYuFox5) April 26, 2018
Humans may have done some horrible things while on this planet but whoever decided to put salt on bread is my personal hero. #nationalpretzelday pic.twitter.com/XDs991wZLL— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 26, 2018
No need for witty captions here. We already know how you're celebrating #NationalPretzelDay . pic.twitter.com/KIbEONqlie— Sarris Candies (@Sarris_Candies) April 26, 2018
Cinnamon Pretzels and Caramel Sauce #NationalPretzelDay pic.twitter.com/I7615hisDG— Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) April 26, 2018
Philadelphia claims to be the pretzel capital of the U.S., and since our Penguins just walloped their Flyers, we'll give them that.
Happy #NationalPretzelDay from the pretzel capital of the world! (Photo cred: @foodiggity ) pic.twitter.com/J35Fcg1Ttf— PRLA (@prlaorg) April 26, 2018
Of course, there are discounts and freebies on what should be a national holiday.
You can get a free, traditional Bavarian-style pretzel, baked fresh at Philly Pretzel Factory in Monroeville. They're open until 7 p.m. at 3968 William Penn Highway.
Check out Auntie Anne's and Sonic Drive-In. Order Godiva chocolates online and get a free chocolate pretzel box.
Where to get free pretzels on #NationalPretzelDay : https://t.co/TSvCUjpp7T pic.twitter.com/z7E2dHTNZe— Food & Wine (@foodandwine) April 25, 2018
Wear your love of pretzels on your sleeve — or belly — with the new "For the Love of Pretzels" clothing and accessories collection from Auntie Anne's.
TREND FORECAST 2018: Pretzel chic is in. Check out our @Threadless collection today! All profits go to @AlexsLemonade . https://t.co/EBXjZ7BoPz #NationalPretzelDay pic.twitter.com/QkJDTcsUuf— Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) April 26, 2018
T-shirts and accessories are available at auntieannes.threadless.com and all profits will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national childhood cancer nonprofit.
There's even a fanny pack to stash your pretzels in.
So, enjoy your pretzels, and stay hydrated, my friends.
Drink plenty of water on #NationalPretzelDay so you don't choke! pic.twitter.com/amLsPUGLOk— Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) April 26, 2018
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.