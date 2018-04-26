Gluten-free? Not on National Pretzel Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here's a little history lesson for National Pretzel Day:

Legend has it that, around A.D. 610, Italian monks served their young students treats of baked dough twisted in the shape of crossed arms — the traditional posture for prayer. As the twisty treat spread through medieval Europe, it's three holes came to represent the Holy Trinity — Father, Son and Holy Spirit — and pretzels were linked to good luck, long life and prosperity.

Just to make things clear.This is a pretzel.It is knot bread. #NationalPretzelDay pic.twitter.com/1tDXuA5JAJ — J. D. Young (@youngmindtweets) April 26, 2018

Little-known facts about the pretzel and how it became on of the fastest-growing snack foods in the world. (News and analysis from university experts published by The Conversation. Distributed by AP.) @ColoradoStateU https://t.co/FJ6Eyhcatd — The Associated Press (@AP) April 26, 2018

These days, you'll find pretzels in just about every configuration and texture imaginable, from crunchy rods to soft buns to Mickey Mouse ears.

We're kicking off #NationalPretzelDay by enjoying a favorite, the classic Mickey Pretzel, at Disney's #AnimalKingdom ! pic.twitter.com/EHMRXpHnYS — Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) April 26, 2018

Pity those who are gluten-free on this day to celebrate the carb-loaded, salt-laden pretzel.

Today is #NationalPretzelDay . Am I the only one who doesn't like pretzels? — Recipesforeverysoul (@recps4everysoul) April 26, 2018

You can eat them plain or dip them.

What is your favorite pretzel topping? #NationalPretzelDay — Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) April 26, 2018

Make them savory or sweet.

Today is #NationalPretzelDay - ok so salt or without salt? Your girl is Team NO Salt. Oh and pass the mustard or sweet mustard. — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuFox5) April 26, 2018

Humans may have done some horrible things while on this planet but whoever decided to put salt on bread is my personal hero. #nationalpretzelday pic.twitter.com/XDs991wZLL — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 26, 2018

No need for witty captions here. We already know how you're celebrating #NationalPretzelDay . pic.twitter.com/KIbEONqlie — Sarris Candies (@Sarris_Candies) April 26, 2018

Philadelphia claims to be the pretzel capital of the U.S., and since our Penguins just walloped their Flyers, we'll give them that.

Of course, there are discounts and freebies on what should be a national holiday.

You can get a free, traditional Bavarian-style pretzel, baked fresh at Philly Pretzel Factory in Monroeville. They're open until 7 p.m. at 3968 William Penn Highway.

Check out Auntie Anne's and Sonic Drive-In. Order Godiva chocolates online and get a free chocolate pretzel box.

Wear your love of pretzels on your sleeve — or belly — with the new "For the Love of Pretzels" clothing and accessories collection from Auntie Anne's.

T-shirts and accessories are available at auntieannes.threadless.com and all profits will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national childhood cancer nonprofit.

There's even a fanny pack to stash your pretzels in.

So, enjoy your pretzels, and stay hydrated, my friends.

Drink plenty of water on #NationalPretzelDay so you don't choke! pic.twitter.com/amLsPUGLOk — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) April 26, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.