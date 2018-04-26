Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Gluten-free? Not on National Pretzel Day

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Workers from the Philly Pretzel Factory serve pretzels at the 2017 Steel City Big Pour at Pittsburgh's Construction Junction.
Here's a little history lesson for National Pretzel Day:

Legend has it that, around A.D. 610, Italian monks served their young students treats of baked dough twisted in the shape of crossed arms — the traditional posture for prayer. As the twisty treat spread through medieval Europe, it's three holes came to represent the Holy Trinity — Father, Son and Holy Spirit — and pretzels were linked to good luck, long life and prosperity.

These days, you'll find pretzels in just about every configuration and texture imaginable, from crunchy rods to soft buns to Mickey Mouse ears.

Pity those who are gluten-free on this day to celebrate the carb-loaded, salt-laden pretzel.

You can eat them plain or dip them.

Make them savory or sweet.

Philadelphia claims to be the pretzel capital of the U.S., and since our Penguins just walloped their Flyers, we'll give them that.

Of course, there are discounts and freebies on what should be a national holiday.

You can get a free, traditional Bavarian-style pretzel, baked fresh at Philly Pretzel Factory in Monroeville. They're open until 7 p.m. at 3968 William Penn Highway.

Check out Auntie Anne's and Sonic Drive-In. Order Godiva chocolates online and get a free chocolate pretzel box.

Wear your love of pretzels on your sleeve — or belly — with the new "For the Love of Pretzels" clothing and accessories collection from Auntie Anne's.

T-shirts and accessories are available at auntieannes.threadless.com and all profits will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national childhood cancer nonprofit.

There's even a fanny pack to stash your pretzels in.

So, enjoy your pretzels, and stay hydrated, my friends.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

