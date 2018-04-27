North Side Hungarian eatery Huszar increases hours, staff, menu
Updated 2 hours ago
Hungarian restaurant Huszar, located at 627 East North Ave. on Pittsburgh's North Side, is serving new dishes, expanding its hours, and offering the culinary skills of two new chefs from Hungary, according to a news release.
New soups, appetizers, entrees and classic Austro-Hungarian desserts are available, and the restaurant is now open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Joining executive chef Peter Gurbacs are pastry chef Karoly Schmidt, a Budapest native and European union-certified master pastry chef, and sous chef Geza Ambrus, a native of Miskolc who has a catering background, the release notes.
New men items include sour cherry soup (a traditional seasonal Hungarian favorite, served at room temperature or cold) langos (a savory fried dough), brassoi apro pencsenye (a pork tenderloin dish), and krumplis teszta (paprika potatoes and homemade square-cut noodles).
Those dishes join additions bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, a specialty fish sandwich, cream of mushroom soup and the return of bean goulash.
Special desserts include dobos torte, black forest cake, bread pudding, nut rolls and poppy seed rolls.
Huszar will host its Hungarian bacon roast 4 to 8 p.m. May 19. The $35 fee includes a shot of brandy, a bottle of Karlovacko beer, homemade desserts and live entertainment, the release states.
Details: 412-322-8795 or huszarpittsburgh.com
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.